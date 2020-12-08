Habitat group offers sweet deal

Saturday, Dec. 18, will mostly consist of baking, Nicholas Zoucha said, and the cookies will be placed in an air-tight container overnight and then prepared for delivery. Some of the students don’t have school on Fridays and are considering preparing the dough that Friday.

“As a mom and knowing what it takes to make cutout cookies and in my previous job as a chef, I was like, ‘oh, you guys don’t know what you’re getting into’,” Farley-Zoucha said. “They thought through a lot of things and they had some ideas and just needed a little guidance on how to organize it. They’re definitely not afraid to do it.”

She added that the cookie and decoration kit is a neat idea for those who may not have much family around them or only have a few grandchildren and don’t want to make an entire batch from scratch.

Her son has been a part of the Campus Committee for about five months.

“I really like their goal and what they try to accomplish, and I really like the new Campus Committee. It gets the youth involved and high schoolers,” Nicholas Zoucha said. “(Teenagers) live in the community, too – it’s not just the adults. Even if you might not have as big of an impact, you can still do little things.