Habitat group offers sweet deal

The student-run Habitat for Humanity of Columbus – Campus Committee will be selling cookie-decoration kits to raise funds for projects in Habitat’s next build.
A group of teenagers formed the Campus Committee earlier this year with representatives from each area school. The committee does its own planning and fundraising for projects.
The new group has seen success so far, said Lori Peters, executive director of the Columbus chapter.
For the last build, the Campus Committee presented a movie night during quarantine in which people could purchase popcorn and candy for a movie night. The teens were able to raise the needed money and completed projects for new Habitat families this year.
“They made a really neat bunk bed set for one family who didn’t have bedroom furniture for their kids. And the other family had bought new bedroom furniture but didn’t have the necessities for it, like the sheets and the bedspreads and the pillows,” Peters said. "They also made them bookshelves and… teachers at Lost Creek donated books for the kids for their new bedrooms.”
Committee members are now looking toward Habitat’s next build, which will benefit Maria Ortiz and her son, Moises. Whatever the Campus Committee’s project(s) will be, it will benefit Moises.
An estimated 30 students from Lakeview High, Scotus Central Catholic, Columbus Public and nearby Nebraska Christian in Central City will be collaborating behind the scenes to bake all 75 dozen sugar cookies and delivering the kits.
“The goal is to be student-run, the kids fleshing out the ideas and testing what will work and what won’t,” Peters said. “This time, they knew they needed an expert, that’s why they brought in the dietitian. She’s one of the kids’ moms. She has all the experience with baking and (working with) large quantities.”
There is a small package consisting of 12 cookies, two frosting packages and one sprinkle assortment for $15, as well as a large package of 24 cookies, three frosting packages and one sprinkle assortment for $25. The deadline to place orders is Dec. 12.
Delivered Dec. 21 through 23, orders can be placed by mailing a cash or check to PO Box 1792, 68602, or via PayPal at hfhcampuscom@gmail.com. Orders need to include the address the delivery should be made to and order size.
Elaine Farley-Zoucha, a dietitian specializing in long-term care, will be working with the teens to ensure regulations are met. Her 16-year-old son, Nicholas, is a 10th grader at Scotus and is a member of the Campus Committee.
“I had the opportunity to attend a meeting this Sunday with them, and it’s a great group of kids so far. They’ve really got a lot of great ideas. They’re not afraid to take on ambitious projects, as we’ve found out with this cookie deal,” Farley-Zoucha said, laughing.
St. Bonaventure Catholic Church is allowing them the use of the kitchen in its new Parish Center.
Saturday, Dec. 18, will mostly consist of baking, Nicholas Zoucha said, and the cookies will be placed in an air-tight container overnight and then prepared for delivery. Some of the students don’t have school on Fridays and are considering preparing the dough that Friday.
“As a mom and knowing what it takes to make cutout cookies and in my previous job as a chef, I was like, ‘oh, you guys don’t know what you’re getting into’,” Farley-Zoucha said. “They thought through a lot of things and they had some ideas and just needed a little guidance on how to organize it. They’re definitely not afraid to do it.”
She added that the cookie and decoration kit is a neat idea for those who may not have much family around them or only have a few grandchildren and don’t want to make an entire batch from scratch.
Her son has been a part of the Campus Committee for about five months.
“I really like their goal and what they try to accomplish, and I really like the new Campus Committee. It gets the youth involved and high schoolers,” Nicholas Zoucha said. “(Teenagers) live in the community, too – it’s not just the adults. Even if you might not have as big of an impact, you can still do little things.
It’s a great cause and the more donations they get, the more they can do for people, the more houses they can make and it’s just great all around.”
Peters noted that though the Campus Committee is still a work in progress, the teens are getting positive results and gaining leadership experience.
“(It’s) the idea of all of the high school students working together on something special for the community is embraced by everyone involved,” Peters said. “It’s a neat display of working for a common goal that benefits someone besides yourself … It teaches the kids involved to think outside of themselves. That’s why we sometimes have to help people.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
