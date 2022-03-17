Habitat holding its first-ever women's build day

For the first-time ever, Habitat for Humanity of Columbus will host a build day that will be female-led.

Habitat has announced it will have a women’s build day on Tuesday, May 10 for the future home of Kelly Garcia and her family.

There will have three shifts for the day. Shift one will be from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the second will be from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the final shift will be from noon to 4:30 p.m. Lunch will be from noon to 1 p.m. on that day.

Habitat for Humanity of Columbus Executive Director Lori Peters said the women’s build day started after she asked female board members about volunteering for a build day. The list just grew from there, she added.

There is still room for more volunteers for the day, Peters said. No prior experience is needed for build day.

“The goal of having a women's build day is to empower our local female community to build strength, stability and independence,” Peters said. “We at Habitat have the ability to provide opportunities for hands-on learning, and given these tools, women can succeed in changing their communities. Columbus has an amazing group of female leaders both past and present who tirelessly work to make Columbus a great place to live, work and learn. The women's build day is one more opportunity for them to serve and shine.”

Peters said Habitat International holds women’s build days frequently so the local nonprofit decided now was a good time to have its first such build day.

“Women's build day is also a terrific way to involve your other women friends and family in crucial work that has a lasting impact,” Peters said in a message sent out to potential volunteers. “Women helping women sends a positive and powerful message.”

This isn’t the only unique kind of build that will happen for the Garcia family home.

Last month, the Habitat for Humanity of Columbus board of directors approved a hybrid blitz build for the house. A blitz build is in which a home is quickly constructed.

Starting on April 28, the house will go from foundation to complete enclosure within two weeks. The home will be worked on every day during that time with assistance from RV Care-a-Vanners from Habitat International, a group of volunteers who travel around the country helping with builds.

Afterward, Habitat will have its regular Saturday build days to finish up the house.

The change came down to a few reasons mainly consisting of supply issues, professional labor shortages and the family’s needs, Peters previously told The Columbus Telegram.

Garcia’s home will also be the first one at Habitat’s New Hope 2 subdivision – which is on 41st Avenue between 13th and 14th streets. It also has the distinction of having a basement. The houses at the nonprofit’s New Hope 1 subdivision do not come equipped with ones.

Peters said the women's build day will help bring the Garcia family be closer to having their own home.

“This day will bring together Kelly as a future homeowner and dedicated volunteers to help build a better future not only for her family but also our community,” Peters said.

For more information, contact Peters at info@hfhcolumbusne.org, searching Habitat for Humanity of Columbus, NE on Facebook or 402-564-4663.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

