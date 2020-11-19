Habitat looking for volunteers for veterans committee

“We can do this in the fall or in the winter, depending on the project,” Peters said. “It spreads our work cycle out a little bit more.”

Currently, Peters noted, the veterans committee is made up of three people – Nancy Johannes, Travis Hill and Tlali Garcia. They are all veterans and Garcia was a 2020 recipient of a Habitat home.

“It’s pretty broad right now, but I think what we want to do is meet veterans where they are today,” said Hill, who has been in the Army Reserve since 2003 and been on two deployments to Iraq. “There’s the traditional Habitat for Humanity home build, and there’s certainly that opportunity for veterans, but most veterans today own a home and need some pretty necessary, functional repairs but may not have the funds to do that.

“The exciting part about this committee, we can take care of what some others might consider pretty minor repairs but they can be really great blessings to veterans.”

Hill is looking forward to helping lead the effort. He’s previously participated in Columbus Habitat builds and spearheaded a fundraiser at his place of employment, the Nebraska Public Power District.