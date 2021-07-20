Habitat staying busy with builds and repairs this summer

“It turns out that he had been purchasing the siding for his home for the last two years. … It was sitting in his garage, so we said, ‘well, we can help you with that,’” Peters said, adding that soffit, fascia and gutters were replaced with donations by businesses.

A few men saw that Hanak’s backdoor was weathered and rotten and replaced that as well. Hanak also had materials sitting around for his partially-built deck, so Habitat finished that and another business did some landscaping around his home that will be easy for him to maintain. A group from DNA Genetics, which is where Hanak works part time, assisted with putting on deck rails.

Tyler Engstrom, who serves on the Veterans Committee, said the improvements will make a big impact on Hanak’s life. Engstrom said he became involved because his employer, BankFirst, is a corporate sponsor for the program.

“The house looks completely different than what it did if you've seen the before and after pictures,” Engstrom said.

Engstrom added that Hanak appeared glad to finally see some of those repairs getting completed.

“It was nice to be able to help them out and get it all taken care of and now he doesn't have to worry about it,” Engstrom said.