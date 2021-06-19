Haefner humbled by teacher of the year awards

One of Haefner's earliest mentors were his teachers. Haefner said he was influenced by the way they shared their knowledge with their students.

"I found it really interesting that they were so willing to share what they have learned through their venue of teaching," Haefner said. "It kind of intrigued me, for me to be able to be successful that I can do the same thing."

Haefner, who is master certified and light vehicle maintenance certified with the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence, teaches two junior classes and two senior ones that are sequenced. His love for teaching comes through watching his students succeed at tasks.

"It's exciting to see the eureka moment in the students," Haefner said. "Some of them get it right off the bat and that's fascinating. The ones that maybe struggle a little bit and eventually hit that eureka moment like, 'Oh yeah, this finally makes sense. That's how it works.' I always find that moment of their discovering kind of gratifying."

CHS Assistant Principal Jason Schapmann said the school's automotive program is one-of-a-kind in Nebraska, attributing the success to Haefner.