Haefner humbled by teacher of the year awards

Columbus High School automotive instructor Ronald Haefner never imagined receiving any awards. His main focus was always the students that came through his classes.
Haefner has been with Columbus Public Schools for 32 years. On June 10, he received the Association of Career and Technical Education of Nebraska (ACTEN) Teacher of the Year and the Trade and Industrial Education Teacher of the Year. He was previously named Nebraska Valvoline Teach of the Year in 1993 and CPS Teacher of the Year in 2014.
It was a surreal feeling for Haefner to earn this recognition.
"It's kind of humbling. It is kind of hard to describe. Like me, really?" Haefner said. "I feel like I do every day the things that I need to do for the students in class. For me, it's all about the students in class so for me to kind of get an award, it all points back to where my students have been and where my students are going."
Haefner grew up in northeast Kansas and at the age of nine or 10, he gained a passion for auto repair, learning how to fix things with his father.
"I was fascinated how you can take little mechanical things, fix them and work like they were supposed to," he said.
He attended Fort Hays State University in Kansas with a focus on industrial technology and industrial education. After graduating in 1989, he began teaching at CHS while also completing his master's in industrial education at Fort Hays State in 1991.
One of Haefner's earliest mentors were his teachers. Haefner said he was influenced by the way they shared their knowledge with their students.
"I found it really interesting that they were so willing to share what they have learned through their venue of teaching," Haefner said. "It kind of intrigued me, for me to be able to be successful that I can do the same thing."
Haefner, who is master certified and light vehicle maintenance certified with the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence, teaches two junior classes and two senior ones that are sequenced. His love for teaching comes through watching his students succeed at tasks.
"It's exciting to see the eureka moment in the students," Haefner said. "Some of them get it right off the bat and that's fascinating. The ones that maybe struggle a little bit and eventually hit that eureka moment like, 'Oh yeah, this finally makes sense. That's how it works.' I always find that moment of their discovering kind of gratifying."
CHS Assistant Principal Jason Schapmann said the school's automotive program is one-of-a-kind in Nebraska, attributing the success to Haefner.
"You won't finally too many programs that are as elaborate, in-depth and provide as many experiences for kids as our does. That's because of Ron (Haefner)," Schapmann said. "Ron is always trying to hone in on his craft. He's always constantly learning, teaching kids how to problem solve and think critically."
Haefner said when he began teaching, there were about 24 automotive programs around the state. Today, there are fewer than 10. The program at CHS is still running thanks to the benefits it offers students.
"We're providing something that not a lot of people around the state offer. There's a lot of value, especially when you talk about the need of a community," Schapmann said. "There's needs for mechanics, there's needs for people in the automotive industry. If we can provide that, we're going to continue to invest and do what we can to serve the community."
Schapmann said the program is sixth nationally among high schools and colleges in providing certifications, giving students avenues for employment.
"Without Ron (Haefner) being able to be certified and a trainer himself, we wouldn't have that for our kids," Schapmann said. "He's just really passionate about automotive. He's passionate about the program, Columbus High School and most importantly, he really does care about the kids a lot. Any one that you talk to will tell you all the good things about him."
