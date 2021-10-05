Hager thankful for doctors, nurses and 3D mammogram in her breast cancer diagnosis

Meanwhile, Hager is probably well-known as the owner of My Place Bar & Grill, 904 Eighth Street in Duncan.

Hager grew up on a farm west of Duncan before moving to Nebraska City for about 18 years. She later moved back to her hometown with her daughters, Kelsey and Tori. Currently, Kelsey lives in Duncan with her children while Tori resides in Genoa.

“The one who lives in Duncan has the grandbabies so that’s more important,” Hager said, with a laugh.

Hager said she feels blessed that her cancer diagnosis went as well as it did. She had tremendous support and also did not have to undergo chemotherapy, she added.

“I was excited about that,” Hager said. “Like I said, a lot of it was positive. … (The doctors and nurses) helped me be positive.”

If there was any take away from her cancer diagnosis, Hager said, then it was the message of women should get their mammograms early. She said she was lucky she received hers when she did because the cancer could have very well spread if it was detected later.

“I encourage every other woman to get them early because you never know,” Hager said.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

