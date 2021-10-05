Hager thankful for doctors, nurses and 3D mammogram in her breast cancer diagnosis

Although Terri Hager said she realized her breast cancer diagnosis could be worse, she and her doctors were optimistic that the Duncan native could beat the disease.
In the end, she did.
Hager was diagnosed with invasive lobular carcinoma breast cancer in early December of last year during her annual mammogram. But following surgery and radiation appointments a few months later, the cancerous tumor was no more.
“When I talked to the doctors and surgeon, they felt positive about it,” Hager said. “So that reassured me.”
Hager credited Columbus Cancer Care for its 3D mammogram machine because if not for the device, her cancer could have gone undetected.
Hager said she was first nervous about potentially having breast cancer after the doctors wanted to examine her mammogram a second time. She added even though this wasn’t the first instance of having her mammogram reexamined, it didn’t make her any less anxious.
“It was a little nerve-wracking but I thought, ‘Well, the other times it was on the other (breast),’” Hager said. “So I didn’t get too worked up.”
However, after a few more tests Hager learned this time was different.
A couple of weeks after her diagnosis, the surgeons essentially performed a mastectomy in which they removed the cancer and some surrounding tissue, Hager said. The doctors also checked her lymph nodes which ended up being clear.
“They felt that was the best sign right there,” Hager said of the lymph nodes. “So they felt like they pretty well got it.”
Beginning in February, Hager underwent intensity-modulated radiation therapy to treat her cancer. Around two months later she was remission.
Hager said she was extremely grateful to the cancer center and Columbus Community Hospital staff and facilities. The latter of two especially because that meant she was able to be treated locally.
“They were super. They were super great people,” Hager said. “Everybody treated me really well.”
Still, any cancer diagnosis is scary, especially when the disease has been found in several family members.
Hager’s parents both passed away from cancer while her aunt, Sheryl Eddings, and her niece, Kyla DeMar, have each been diagnosed with breast cancer. DeMar underwent a double vasectomy at 32, Hager said.
Eddings – who was diagnosed in 2019 but has been in remission since March 2020 – said despite their family having battled cancer, she’s happy that none of them have died from breast cancer. She added she was glad her niece was able to be treated so fast.
“I think it was fantastic that they could do it that quickly,” Eddings said.
Meanwhile, Hager is probably well-known as the owner of My Place Bar & Grill, 904 Eighth Street in Duncan.
Hager grew up on a farm west of Duncan before moving to Nebraska City for about 18 years. She later moved back to her hometown with her daughters, Kelsey and Tori. Currently, Kelsey lives in Duncan with her children while Tori resides in Genoa.
“The one who lives in Duncan has the grandbabies so that’s more important,” Hager said, with a laugh.
Hager said she feels blessed that her cancer diagnosis went as well as it did. She had tremendous support and also did not have to undergo chemotherapy, she added.
“I was excited about that,” Hager said. “Like I said, a lot of it was positive. … (The doctors and nurses) helped me be positive.”
If there was any take away from her cancer diagnosis, Hager said, then it was the message of women should get their mammograms early. She said she was lucky she received hers when she did because the cancer could have very well spread if it was detected later.
“I encourage every other woman to get them early because you never know,” Hager said.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.