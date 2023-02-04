Editor’s note: “Leaders of Tomorrow” is a series published every other week that profiles area youth who are doing good things in the community and leading by example. Be sure to check out the video with this story on our website, columbustelegram.com. You can also check out previously published stories in this series on columbustelegram.com.

If there’s one word that describes identical twins Haley and Molly Frenzen, it’s competitive.

The sisters, who are 18-year-old seniors at Lakeview High School, have been involved in sports since a young age. Their parents, Kurt and Kelly Frenzen, have coached them in different sports at one point.

Haley and Molly both play softball, with Haley playing basketball and Molly involved with track. The competitive aspect of sports is one thing they said they like about it, and it keeps them busy.

“I always liked being on a team and getting to see girls from the other school at the time was fun,” Haley said. “And I liked traveling to different places too, to play in games.”

Kurt, who teaches weight training and serves as a dean of students at Lakeview, noted they are competitive academically as well. They are the first and second in their class, he added.

Kurt said Haley and Molly are driven and goal-oriented.

“They care deeply about others more than themselves,” Kurt said. “They're very family oriented. I think all of our girls could probably say they're best friends with their sisters and their mom. They love being at home and love spending time with their mom, love spending time with their family as a whole, which is awesome. A lot of time I just sit in the chair and listen to them talk, and it’s fun for me.”

The sisters’ relationship can be interesting at times, Kurt added, as they can get into a heavy argument one minute and a short time later, sometimes within an hour, can be conversing as if nothing happened.

“In a lot of ways, they are the best of friends and can have a disagreement and get over it really quick. Just good to see that,” he said.

When asked if they’re competitive with each other, Molly said it depends. If they’re playing a game against each other, definitely.

“We played UNO the other night, I won best two out of three,” Haley added.

“In sports, we’ve just always been teammates,” Molly said. “We've never really had to go against each other one on one, just always worked together.”

That extends to the classroom as well, though Molly noted they are sort of competing against one another for scholarships.

“Our mom said … it's better (if) our sister gets it than anyone else, stuff like that,” Molly said. “So we support each other for sure.”

The siblings are highly involved in Lakeview, taking part in the same clubs of National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America, student council and Striv.

Last year, Haley and Molly took part in Youth Leadership Columbus, a high school leadership development program offered through the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce to recognize and empower future leaders. The kids go on tours and listen to roundtable discussions and speakers.

“That was really fun, getting to really get to know people from other schools, because I'd known of some of them, but to really get to know them was good,” Haley said, with Molly adding she learned about the opportunities available in Columbus.

The sisters are also involved in their church, Peace Lutheran, and noted a highlight of their week is attending youth group.

Additionally, Haley is employed at the restaurant El Matador while Molly can often be found working at Runza.

Overall, they said, being busy is just a part of life and a way that they’ve learned life skills such as time management and communication.

Being a twin, especially an identical one, is something they’ve gotten used to. They said they are often called “the twins” or “the Frenzens.” They are also often called by their twin’s name.

“If someone were to say ‘good luck, Molly’ for her track meet, I would just say ‘thank you,’” Haley added.

Molly said she likes being a twin, but it’s nice to only be known as “Molly” at work. That will be a change after they graduate from Lakeview as they’re planning to attend different colleges.

Haley is setting her sights on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to study K-6 special education. She added she also hopes to one day coach basketball.

Haley said she has known she wants to work in an elementary school but didn’t necessarily want to be a classroom teacher.

“I did some job shadowing, and I liked that feeling of being in a SPED (special education) room,” Haley said. “And then for coaching basketball, I've always loved basketball, and so I want to coach that for sure.”

Molly, on the other hand, plans to attend Concordia in Seward to study behavioral science with the goal of becoming a mental health counselor. She will be running track at Concordia.

“I've always liked learning about people. And I've always had this natural (need to) want to help out,” Molly said. “That's obviously the best route if you're a counselor. After talking to people we know that are counselors, that's definitely the route I want to go.”

Haley and Molly grew up always knowing that they would become part of the Lakeview community one day.

They’ve been able to see Lakeview Junior-Senior High School expand with its 2019 bond issue that allowed the construction of new classrooms, a new gym and commons area and HVAC and electrical upgrades.

Haley said she enjoys knowing the names of all the other students in her class, and has felt like the school district does a good job of continuing to better the school.

Kurt said the sisters enjoy and have fun in what they do, adding they started a Scrabble club this year.

“I think they just care about making sure that they're putting their best foot forward in a lot of different areas. They’re good leaders by example in that aspect,” Kurt said.

“Anytime that you have servant leaders that are at the forefront of your school, I think that's good not only for your school in general but your community as a whole.”