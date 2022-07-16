Hall retires after 47 years at Jackson Services

In 1975, “Saturday Night Live” premiered on NBC, the Vietnam War ended and a quart of milk cost 46 cents. That was also the year that Columbus teenager Kurt Hall started what became a several decades-long career at Jackson Services, Inc.

Now, in 2022, a quart of milk averages $2 and Hall is retiring after 47 years with the company, which provides uniforms, mats, linens and other supplies to area businesses.

Hall, who was born and raised in Columbus, started at Jackson Services in November of 1975.

“I was running in town, just a select few stops and then I was delivering a shuttle around,” Hall recalled. “I ran a shuttle to Fremont because we had a guy working out of Fremont. I'd take all his stuff down after school and then I'd bring all the dirty back.”

A party celebrating Hall’s retirement was held July 15 at the Columbus location, 981 33rd Ave.

Hall is ending his career as a route manager. He said he managed five routes and took care of those working on the routes and the customers serviced on those routes.

Hall noted he’s enjoyed the freedom that comes with his type of work.

“Once you left, you're on your own and you got to meet tons of people, a lot of different people,” Hall said. “So you got to know a lot of different people. I've got a lot of relationships all over in about a 100-mile radius, 80-mile radius.”

And, he added, he’s not one that likes being stuck inside all day.

“Sometimes the weather wasn't good, but I'd say most of the time, you have pretty good days to be out there,” he said.

Hall said it was time to retire as he’s getting older.

“Jumping in and out trucks, carrying stuff, that's getting harder,” Hall said. “With turnover of people, that's a lot of what I'm doing is running routes, and trying to keep fully staffed has been hard.”

Jackson Services President Jesse Jackson said he believes Hall to likely be the longest-serving employee at the company. Hall started working there before Jackson himself was even born, Jackson added.

“It'll be weird not having him here,” Jackson said. “But that kind of loyalty is exceedingly rare nowadays, unfortunately. I don't know if we'll ever have another 47-year employee. It's hard to come by.”

Hall said he’s also liked getting to know the businesses throughout the years. The company services a wide variety of stores, such as industries, Mom and Pop restaurants and grocery stores. His job had allowed him to see how different businesses operate, he added.

When asked what he’ll do in his retirement, Hall said he doesn’t have much planned so far.

“I've had a few things lined up that I can do part-time and just kind of want to see what it's like first to relax and not getting up at 3 in the morning and coming to work,” he said.

Also, he added, he looks forward to spending time with his family and most likely babysitting his four grandchildren.

“I just want to go enjoy it,” Hall said. “I'm going to do some hunting and fishing and just taking it easy. Enjoy the grandkids a little bit.”