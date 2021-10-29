Halloween event held downtown

On Thursday afternoon, local families and their children - dressed in various spooky or fun costumes - visited downtown Columbus as part of the Trick or Treat Downtown event.

Held by Downtown Business Association and the City of Columbus Parks and Recreation Department, various organization set up booths around Frankfort Square passing out candy and other goodies while eerie music played to match the festivities. Participating downtown businesses handed out candy to trick or treaters.

The streets were filled with children dressed up for Halloween. The costumes ranged from the kids' favorite video game, book or movie character to scary ones like evil clowns, aliens and sinister monsters.

