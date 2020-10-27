 Skip to main content
Halloween spirit alive and well
Halloween spirit alive and well

The first of many, the First United Methodist Church of Columbus held a trunk-or-treat event Sunday afternoon at its Outreach Center, 3602 16th St.

Due to the cold, snowy weather, the event was a drive-through operation with volunteers handing out bags of candy to anyone in a costume. 

Several other area churches are also hosting trunk-or-treats this week, which are listed on the Telegram's Things to Do calendar.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that, during Halloween activities, avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters, give out treats outdoors when possible, set up a station with individually bagged treats, wash hands before handling treats and wear a mask.

The CDC also encourages people to make masks a part of your costume and that a costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth or surgical mask. Wearing a costume mask over a cloth mask will make breathing more difficult and masks should not be worn by children under the age of 2 or anyone who has trouble breathing.

As always, stay at least 6 feet away from others and frequently wash or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. 

The East-Central District Health Department announced a list of lower risk activities that residents can partake in to celebrate Halloween, which includes watching a Halloween movie at home with family, decorating your home, pumpkin carving at home and/or a candy scavenger hunt in or around the home.

Moderate risk activities are socially distant trick-or-treating with grab-and-go-treats, an outdoor costume party in which attendees are staying 6 feet apart, wearing masks and visits to pumpkin patches, orchards or haunted forests where people stay 6 feet apart and wear masks. 

Higher risk activities include traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating, trunk-or-treats with cars parked close together, indoor costume parties and/or indoor haunted houses.

