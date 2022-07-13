Hambleton named champion showman

Crowds filled the green barn at Ag Park on July 9 to see the culmination of the 4-H senior showmanship competitions.

A new event, the round-robin senior showmanship competition, pitted champions from the four primary species at the Platte County Fair against each other showing off their species as well as three others.

The competitors -- Champion Goat Showman Taya Hambleton, Champion Beef Showman Zach Anderson, Champion Swine Showman Tori Osten and Champion Sheep Showman Ashley Sanne -- vied for the grand champ title in a four-round back-to-back showmanship series.

Fifteen-year-old Taya Hambleton, from Leigh, grand champion of goat showmanship, took home the grand prize, an ornate commemorative belt buckle.

"I grew up showing all four species. I show sheep, goats and pigs now, I used to show cows so I’m kind of used to it all. But it’s kind of stressful going from one species to another, switching the way you show," Hambleton said.

The judge for the event, Celia Dull, from the David City area, was brought in to judge the event based on her past experiences with 4-H and showmanship.

"I started in 4-H myself, eight or nine years old," Dull said. "I grew up raising livestock at the farm in Michigan. I've competed across the country, and when they asked me if I wanted to judge, I said 'sure.'"

During the event, Dull watched the animals and exhibitors carefully. Animals for each round were assigned randomly to competitors, resulting in some tests of skill on that front alone. To add to the complexity, Dull did some basic tests of animal care and attentiveness during the event.

"I picked up some sawdust and put it on the pigs because I wanted to make sure that everybody knew how to use the utensils they have," Dull said during the competition.

Dull said this event is a good addition to the fair because showmen have the opportunity to show how well-rounded they can be.

"The hardest part for them is different species, it's an opportunity to show I can not only show my species, but others as well. It’s excellent and I hope they continue doing it because it's a great thing," Dull said.

4-H Volunteer and Professional Development Extension Educator Jill Goedeken said this is the first year the fair has held this event, and it went well for its inaugural run.

"A lot of other counties do it, but this is the first time the 4-H council voted to include this in our county fair, so it's new to the families and new to exhibitors," Goedeken said. "By and large, it went really well for our first year."

Goedeken added that the event was slightly more difficult for the swine showmen because they have a much shorter prep time, with their event being the morning of the round-robin competition, while the others' are a day or two before.

Hambleton noted that she has prior experience with all species shown at the event, but the use of borrowed animals was a challenge for her.

"It was definitely a challenge. We had to draw for the animals we received and I got unlucky with all of them," Hambleton said.

During the event, Hambleton's calf was frequently distracted by the heifer next to them in the lineup. Hambleton added that her sheep and goat wouldn't brace the way she wanted them to and that her pig kept staring at the ground, despite her best efforts.

"I guess none of them really cooperated the best but I didn’t give up and I kept going," Hambleton said.