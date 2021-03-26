Hampton Inn celebrates its opening with community

When the Hampton Inn Columbus opened up last summer, it may have started slow due to COVID-19, but hotel officials said they've seen an uptick in people since then.
“It was interesting to open up in the middle of a pandemic, obviously,” Hampton Inn General Manager Colette Smith said. “It started slow, but things are picking up very quickly.”
Hampton Inn, 3536 23rd St., got the chance to celebrate its opening on Thursday. The hotel held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with staff members, Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce officials and more in attendance.
The initial grand opening was postponed due to COVID.
“It was great. Columbus has been fantastic as a community,” Nightcap Management Vice President of Marketing and Sales Erin White said of the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Nightcap Management, out of Lincoln, owns and operates several hotel franchises in the Midwest, including the Hampton Inn in Columbus.
“We wanted to be an amazing community partner. We really appreciate the support and just being so welcomed,” White said. “… We’re thrilled to be part of the community.”
Added Smith: “It’s been phenomenal.”
The hotel general manager also said the uptick of visitors comes down, in part, to people coming into town to view youth sports. Additionally, families visiting loved ones have been more common and business travel has been steadier, she added.
“I’ve seen some people three-four times already,” Smith said.
The hotel also showcased some of its amenities during the ceremony. Hampton Inn, which opened July 30, 2020, boasts a workout facility, conference room and an indoor swimming pool with handicap accessibility, among other things.
The conference room can host 40 people and can be used for businesses to hold corporate training meetings, Smith said. Additionally, the space can be used for weddings, funerals and youth sports meetings.
“(The conference room) is for anybody who wants to get out of their normal space that wants to meet off-site,” Smith said. “We love to host.”
The staff also allowed visitors to check out the three different room options available at the hotel: Suite, King Room, which has king-sized beds, and the two queen-sized beds space.
Hampton Inn's construction is part of an area of town that is growing, Smith and White agreed.
Hampton Inn isn't the only business that has gone up in that area as of late. Legacy 23 Apartments, Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers and Starbucks have all opened within the last year as well.
“Everything opened up within a few months with each other,” White said.
White said Hampton Inn chose its current location as part of a revitalization project which included current businesses like Freddy’s and Starbucks.
“The intention was to grow and revitalize parts of the community,” she said. “The community is obviously growing a lot.”
Smith added much of that growth has been on the east. But by building more to the west it’ll help expand the entire community, she said
“It’s good to bring it all together and not just one side of town (is growing),” Smith said.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.