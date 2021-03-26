Hampton Inn celebrates its opening with community

“I’ve seen some people three-four times already,” Smith said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The hotel also showcased some of its amenities during the ceremony. Hampton Inn, which opened July 30, 2020, boasts a workout facility, conference room and an indoor swimming pool with handicap accessibility, among other things.

The conference room can host 40 people and can be used for businesses to hold corporate training meetings, Smith said. Additionally, the space can be used for weddings, funerals and youth sports meetings.

“(The conference room) is for anybody who wants to get out of their normal space that wants to meet off-site,” Smith said. “We love to host.”

The staff also allowed visitors to check out the three different room options available at the hotel: Suite, King Room, which has king-sized beds, and the two queen-sized beds space.

Hampton Inn's construction is part of an area of town that is growing, Smith and White agreed.

Hampton Inn isn't the only business that has gone up in that area as of late. Legacy 23 Apartments, Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers and Starbucks have all opened within the last year as well.

“Everything opened up within a few months with each other,” White said.