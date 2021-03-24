Hanke educates on agriculture through lifetime of work

Editor's note: In honor of it being National Ag Week, The Columbus Telegram each day this week is publishing a profile of the recipients of this year's Rural Recognition Banquet awards.
After almost a lifetime dedicated to agriculture education and farm management, Dean Hanke is the recipient of the Ag Impact Award.
Hanke was told he won the award almost a year ago, but the annual Rural Recognition Banquet during which he would have been officially honored was canceled early on in the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Agribusiness Committee recently decided to forgo an in-person banquet event in 2021, but they are honoring the recipients of last year's five awards, including Ag Impact Award recipient Hanke.
Hanke has done several things to earn the recognition. To start with, he was Lakeview Community Schools' first ag teacher back in 1969.
"The first year we had 35 students," Hanke said. "Then the third year I had 95 students so they hired another ag teacher. It was a gentleman with hair so they called us 'o-hair' and 'no-hair.'"
Meanwhile, Hanke was also involved with a mechanics program through the school.
"We had 20 students that came in, and we overhauled engines and worked on a lot of mechanics stuff," Hanke said.
Overall, Hanke has touched a lot of lives through his teaching career alone.
"I think I counted one time. We had like 135 students in seven different classes," Hanke said.
Additionally, he taught night classes which included a young farmers course, an adult welding course and a vet ag course. The vet ag course he taught one or two nights a week at Humphrey.
As an ag teacher, Hanke also spent a number of years as the Future Farmers of America adviser for Lakeview students.
Hanke left the Lakeview teaching position in 1974 to work for a seed company for three years before returning to Columbus in 1977.
Hanke then spent almost three decades working as a farm manager with the Austin Company.
Following that stint, more than 15 years ago, Hanke went off on his own and started Great Plains Management, LLC. Great Plains Management is a farm management, crop insurance and real estate company. Business has been good, Hanke said.
Columbus Chamber Community and Membership Engagement Director Sandie Fischer said Hanke also served on the Chamber board a few years back.
Around the same time Hanke started Great Plains Management, he was involved with the Nebraska State Cornhusking Contest, where competitors husk corn by hand.
"I was the chairman of the state husking contest for five years and then the fifth year we had the national hand husking contest," Hanke said.
Fischer said groups bid for the opportunity to host the event.
"They do a bidding process as to who is going to host the state event and that rotates all the time," Fischer said. "...(Hanke) was the chairperson of that event and he just did a phenomenal job with that committee of putting that all together."
Hanke said multiple activities went along with the contest.
"The day before the husking contest we invited some school kids and we had planted popcorn and so they went out and picked the popcorn," Hanke said.
They shelled the popcorn using an old hand-crank sheller, Hanke said, and popped it in an air popper.
"That way they could see where the popcorn came from," Hanke said.
Hanke said they also took previously planted oats, shocked them and threshed them. There were also square dancers at the competition.
"We had the kids under the tent there and showed them a little bit of square dancing," Hanke said.
Square dancing is near and dear to Hanke's heart. He said he has been calling square dances for approximately 30 years.
These days, he grows alfalfa and prairie hay on his farm.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.