Hanke educates on agriculture through lifetime of work

"I was the chairman of the state husking contest for five years and then the fifth year we had the national hand husking contest," Hanke said.

Fischer said groups bid for the opportunity to host the event.

"They do a bidding process as to who is going to host the state event and that rotates all the time," Fischer said. "...(Hanke) was the chairperson of that event and he just did a phenomenal job with that committee of putting that all together."

Hanke said multiple activities went along with the contest.

"The day before the husking contest we invited some school kids and we had planted popcorn and so they went out and picked the popcorn," Hanke said.

They shelled the popcorn using an old hand-crank sheller, Hanke said, and popped it in an air popper.

"That way they could see where the popcorn came from," Hanke said.

Hanke said they also took previously planted oats, shocked them and threshed them. There were also square dancers at the competition.

"We had the kids under the tent there and showed them a little bit of square dancing," Hanke said.