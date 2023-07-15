In the year ALLO has been in the Columbus area, Eastern Nebraska General Manager Dave Miller said, their presence has grown significantly. He attributes that to their core value surrounding community involvement.

At Frankfort Square on July 13, one could find food trucks, several dozen spectators watching the B Street Band and a green tent in the northwest corner of the park, manned by a few ALLO employees for the company’s 20th anniversary. In addition to handing out ALLO merch and information at LawnChairs on the Square, they also had discount slips for the nearby ZeeKey’z Pork in a Boat truck.

“What’s been exciting is Columbus is one of our fastest-growing Nebraska markets. I think it’s because one of our core values is to be local, so being part of the community, doing events like LawnChairs on the Square where people know we’re giving back and want to be part of the community,” Miller said.

The kicker to the celebration was the musical entertainment. Miller and his wife are part of the B Street Band. In fact, he started the band 15 years ago. Being part of the band and being able to do so in a management position at ALLO, he said, are part of why he loves his job.

“One of the perks of being part of ALLO is we like to support music events. The fact that I’m a musician, it’s just kind of a nice tie-in to make that connection between music, being local and being part of ALLO,” Miller said.

Brand Connections Intern Sami LaMarre and First Impressions Specialist Hannah Bottom said the company’s culture was positive for them right from the start. Seeing the company in the community, LaMarre said, influenced her to apply there.

“Going through the interview process, everyone was so nice and welcoming,” LaMarre said. “I saw the job posting, it looked super fun, like a fun environment. I’d seen ALLO all around town, my parents had ALLO WI-FI, I just saw them in the community a lot and knew about them when I knew nothing about WI-FI.”

Bottom said her interview process was a little unique because it was during a tornado warning and while the interviewer was concerned for her safety, she wanted the job and powered through the interview.

“I worked retail before this and was looking for something more steady, more reliable hours. The core values: local, hassle-free, exceptional drew me in,” Bottom said.

LaMarre went on to say that, from what she’s seen just in the time she’s been with ALLO, things are still moving quickly for them and the 20th anniversary is exciting for the company as a whole but the local branch is doing big things on its own as well.

“It’s pretty exciting to make these steps in Columbus and expand, to get to see us change the WI-FI and fiber industries and step up the WI-FI game,” LaMarre said.