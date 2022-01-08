Happy New Year from the Columbus Community Hospital Foundation

It seems that every time a new year rolls around, we say to ourselves, “Where did the time go?” We might even find ourselves reflecting on the past year and asking, “Have I made a difference?” or “What more could I have done?” This is especially true of the past 18-20 months, as COVID has really brought to light how precious our time is.

Our hospital has seen tremendous growth and improvements over the past 20-plus years. You never know when you might be a patient in our hospital, so isn’t it reassuring to know that our hospital has everything you need, right here in Columbus? Our foundation exists to ensure that our hospital has the best of everything to care for each and every one of you.

Every contribution and donation given to our foundation matters. The following are the areas in which your donation, big or small, will make a difference:

- Endowments: These funds are invested, and we use only the income to meet the needs of the hospital each year, including purchasing equipment and making capital improvements to the facility. Endowment funds are designated for programs that support the hospital mission.

- Greatest needs: Contributions made to this fund do not have a donor-specified purpose. They are added to other unrestricted contributions to meet the greatest needs of the hospital as identified by staff and leadership of the hospital.

-Memorial gifts: Many who give to the foundation do so in memory of a loved one. These funds can be used to purchase a memorial tree or bench or support the hospital’s greatest needs.

- Programs: Our hospital is often the best-equipped institution to effectively provide health care services for Columbus and our extended service area. Funds can be designated for a variety of disciplines, including like diabetes education, Parkinson’s programs, Home Health/hospice, volunteer services and more.

- Scholarships: Funds designated for scholarships are used for our employees who wish to pursue higher degrees while still working for the hospital, for students studying health care careers in college, and for high school students interested in pursuing a career in health care.

- The Sterling Society/legacy giving: These funds are gifts from individuals, former patients, families and the community that are realized through long-term estate planning. Gifts of cash generally come from wills; however, there are other ways of giving in this manner which can provide tax relief and benefit the hospital upon the giver’s death. The foundation also accepts gifts of appreciated stock or land.

As 2022 begins, please consider a contribution to the hospital foundation. Your donation, large or small, will be used per your designation and could truly make a difference!

Cori Fullner is the executive director of the Columbus Community Hospital Foundation.

