Hard at work: Big potato harvest underway in Platte County

I had what I thought was a clever title for this piece: “Do you want fries with that?” It did not work! I soon learned that of the 30-some thousand tons of spuds grown each year in Platte County, with a lesser amount in Polk and Merrick, virtually all go to Kansas and become potato chips.
This is a busy time of year in the area west of Duncan and south of Monroe, mostly in Loup and Butler townships. An important agricultural enterprise has slowly grown, unknown to most area citizens except for those working or living nearby.
CSS Farms, with corporate offices in Watertown, South Dakota, and an increasing presence in Kearney, has been here for about 15 years. It has been managed for about the last five by Wayne Jarecki, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln grad (ag engineering) who lives in Lindsay.
There are many interesting aspects of this operation. Officials plant about 1,300 acres around here every year. I had to ask him at least one silly question to begin. “Are potatoes really, technically considered to be a vegetable?” He answered a firm “yes.”
He said a good yield would be about 25 tons per acre, and the ones they are digging now were a bit better than expected. I mentally calculated 50,000 pounds of food off of about 43,000 square feet of sandy soil. I was impressed. One plant is capable of producing as much as 5 pounds!
Those sandy soils (a must for easier cleaning, just by handling), a lot of center-pivot irrigation systems (most made in Platte County, I might add), all sitting atop a vast supply of clean groundwater, provide the most important requirements for growth.
After harvest, which is now underway and expected to be completed by mid-October, those acres are planted with a cover crop and rye to keep the light soil from blowing. Then for the next two years, most of it returns to the traditional crop of corn or beans.
All this technology should not be surprising since another vegetable operation, Daniels Produce, is close by in several areas (another story for another day).
CSS is currently sending 10 semi-trailer truckloads per day, seven days a week (every other week), to Frito-Lay in Topeka, Kansas, and they have three other farms in Nebraska. The thought crossed my mind that when we break out the chips and dip, watching a Husker game on TV (we can only hope), we might well be eating a locally-grown product!
The first half of CSS harvest, now in progress, is dubbed as their “fresh” activity. The second will be their “storage” season. Then, everything goes into their local bins. Each holds about 20,000 tons, and there are four of them. Even in that aspect, there are interesting details we never think about just driving by. I asked how they keep them from freezing over the winter. Wayne replied, “We don’t have to – all they need is fresh air, and they make their own heat.”
One other bit of technical stuff that was noteworthy, I thought, was that Frito-Lay produces all their own seed material. It comes from their own seed farms, one in Colorado and two in Nebraska. I assume there is a concentrated effort, through genetic selection or manipulation to constantly improve their methods and product.
They told me Idaho and Oregon will always be the “800-pound gorillas” in their industry, and we will remain primarily a corn and bean state. (Probably a good thing – the Nebraska “Potato Peelers” does not have much of a “ring” to it…). But, obviously, a whole lot of expense for freight, handling and the critical element of irrigation can be saved simply by being much closer to Topeka!
I must now include an “editorial comment.” Even during a pandemic that no one could ever imagine, I think we often take for granted the full shelves of high-quality food we see in grocery stores and supermarkets. It is also true that sometimes, especially in the agriculture industry, we do too good a job and create a surplus that leads to depressed commodity prices. Free enterprise, initiative and innovation in America are difficult things to “politically control” -- a good thing, in this case. For so basic a need as quality food, a surplus will always beat the alternative!
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.