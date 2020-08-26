Hard at work: Big potato harvest underway in Platte County

Those sandy soils (a must for easier cleaning, just by handling), a lot of center-pivot irrigation systems (most made in Platte County, I might add), all sitting atop a vast supply of clean groundwater, provide the most important requirements for growth.

After harvest, which is now underway and expected to be completed by mid-October, those acres are planted with a cover crop and rye to keep the light soil from blowing. Then for the next two years, most of it returns to the traditional crop of corn or beans.

All this technology should not be surprising since another vegetable operation, Daniels Produce, is close by in several areas (another story for another day).

CSS is currently sending 10 semi-trailer truckloads per day, seven days a week (every other week), to Frito-Lay in Topeka, Kansas, and they have three other farms in Nebraska. The thought crossed my mind that when we break out the chips and dip, watching a Husker game on TV (we can only hope), we might well be eating a locally-grown product!