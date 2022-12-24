Hard work and dedication: Sloup makes positive impact at Lakeview

Editor’s note: “Leaders of Tomorrow” is a series published every other week that profiles area youth who are doing good things in the community and leading by example. Be sure to check out the video with this story on our website, columbustelegram.com. You can also check out previously published stories in this series on columbustelegram.com.

Lakeview High School senior Brenden Sloup is one who’s motivated and always sets high expectations for himself, according to English teacher and speech coach Amy Eisenmenger.

“People tend to gravitate towards him and follow him,” Eisenmenger said. “…He plays significant roles in all the activities he's in, whether that’s sports or speech.”

The 18-year-old, who’s the son of Sheila and Mike Sloup of Columbus, has a long list of activities on his resume, including speech, basketball, golf, football, Future Business Leaders of America, Future Farmers of America, National Honor Society and is serving as class president.

Sloup noted he’s been active ever since he was little. He’s been involved in football the longest, having been a water boy when he was 6-years-old. He’s also helped coach and volunteer for youth sports organizations.

“My parents really pushed me to be active and do stuff, so I'm not just sitting around the house causing trouble,” Sloup said.

Speech, he added, pushes you to get out of your comfort zone.

“Even when you think you're really good or you think you're really bad, it's not as good or as bad as you think it is,” Sloup said. “And it's very humbling … but it's also very rewarding when you do finally break through. It teaches you a lot about resiliency, and to never give up even when you do have a tough go at it.”

There are different categories in speech that students can compete in, such as persuasive, entertainment, informative, etc.

Sloup said he prefers humorous interpretation, which tests students’ comedic skills

“Sometimes it's funny and sometimes it's not, but I give a ‘I want to be funny speech.’ That's usually what I do. I might do another one this year. But that's to be determined, I have to talk to my speech coach; she's a real stickler,” he said with a smile.

Outside of school, Sloup can be seen at Legion baseball games, taking part in a youth group at Trinity Lutheran Church or the Center for Survivors’ Revolution group.

In Revolution local high schoolers do community outreach and help teach their peers about unhealthy relationships and domestic and sexual violence. Sloup is involved in the theater side of Revolution, so he takes part in presentations that demonstrate what unhealthy dating patterns look like.

Sloup has also taken on a new role as a volunteer student coordinator, for which he helps organize events.

“I just like that I know I'm making a difference,” Sloup said. “You get to see people from all walks of life and how it affects people from all different walks of life. I'm just really happy that I'm able to make a difference in my community.”

After graduating from high school, Sloup said he wants to go into pre-medicine or biology. He added he’s not sure what school he’ll attend yet, but he is a finalist for some scholarships at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Sloup said he wants to become a medical doctor, most likely an orthopedic surgeon, so he can work in sports medicine. He noted he wants to give back to the sports community that helped him grow up.

“Things don't go your way all the time which is really frustrating but … It grows those characteristics that you might not have if you're not involved,” he said.

In his free time, Sloup said, he enjoys spending time with friends and has recently “been going cross-eyed” filling out scholarship applications.

He added he’s always had a parent in the building while attending school; his father is the athletic trainer for Lakeview and his mom was an elementary teacher when he attended Columbus Public Schools, which helps him “stay out of trouble.”

His younger brother is a freshman at Lakeview this year.

“He’s a good time, that’s all I’ll say about Caleb,” Sloup said.

Notably, Sloup said he draws inspiration from his grandparents. All four of his grandparents have passed away but they were very involved in the community, he added.

“My grandpa, he would work 12 hours a day at the co-op and get home and work on odd carpentry projects. My grandma, even when she was in her late stages of cancer, she was always trying to find ways how she could help me and my brother out,” Sloup said. “Just things like that, the little things, how they gave back to their community. …They gave so much to me, so I feel like I'm doing them a disservice if I don't give back.”

Eisenmenger said Sloup impacts others in a good way.

“He's always in a positive mood and that's a good thing that you want other kids to see and follow. Just influencing people by showing that hard work and dedication pays off,” Eisenmenger said. “I think it's shown throughout his high school career. …I know younger classmen look up to him and as he continues to succeed in life then people will continue to see what he's done thus far will pay off later on.”