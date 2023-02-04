Rival Design, started almost six years ago, was built on a foundation of hard work and self-taught design skills, according to Owner Kara Allbaugh.

"I'm not new to hard work. I probably started working when I was 14 or 15. My dad always taught us to work really hard, we always had to cut wood and do chores on the farm," Allbaugh said.

Her first job was for a contractor at Pillen Family Farms, learning how to move and sell hogs. After college at Northeast Community College and a degree in business, Allbaugh got to work immediately on learning graphic design.

"What I did was I moved every two or three years, so it didn't look like I was job jumping but I just went from each location that offered graphic design, I worked at the (Columbus) Telegram, kind of moved positions so I could learn everything about the industry," Allbaugh said.

Allbaugh said she did this for several years before she landed in something of a marketing manager position, learning techniques and processes as she went to expand her professional skillset to include video, photography, marketing, advertising and even drone footage.

"Each location had something different to learn, from ad design to print design like books, fliers, templates, brochures, how paper works, presses work, how to do layouts," Allbaugh said.

In the more corporate position, she said, she learned some of the more intricate workings of marketing and how design integrated into that.

"Design and marketing go hand in hand and marketing goes with sales so I worked with that team where I learned a lot of skills on the digital marketing side," Allbaugh said.

After some time Allbaugh realized there was a need for her services in Columbus. She informed everyone she would be going out on her own before too long and left shortly after to begin what would become Rival Design.

"I left with a $1,000 paycheck. I had done a co-share with others downtown and decided 'I need one client.' I knew I could do the work, I just needed one client to show I can do it. It wasn't long, about a week, until someone reached out needing something done," Allbaugh said.

She quickly had several early clients, one of the Pillen Family Farms. As she completed work for bigger clients, word got out of her work, and her business began to grow to the three-person, two-contractor team at 2336 23rd St.

"Word-of-mouth is big in Columbus, Columbus is a great community for small business startups. As I went along I decided that I need to help small businesses in Columbus," Allbaugh said. "We focus in helping small businesses from logos, business cards and promotional materials to website, video, that type of stuff."

Allbaugh said she enjoys what she does and the journey she took to get where she is.

"Hard work turned into something you love. Not having to go to school for it, being self-taught, it was kind of huge for me because you just think you're at the bottom of the game because there's people who went to school for it but graphic design is about talent and how creative you are," Allbaugh said.

Senior Graphic Designer Emily Priester, who has worked at Rival Design for almost three years, said something similar in that the best part of her job is the creative side of what they do. The variety of work they do on a daily basis, she added, is a big part of why she enjoys what they do there.

"I enjoy the creativity of it. Basically someone comes in saying 'I need this done' or 'this is my business, can you create this for me?' and they hand it off to you and its open range for your creativity to create a product they’ll love and use," Preister said.

Aside from trying to work with small businesses, Rival Design tries to do a lot of pro bono work, Allbaugh said. Community involvement, Priester added, is a big part of what they do because it helps people and helps Rival Design get that word-of-mouth notoriety that's gotten them where they are today.

As examples, Rival Design did all the design and marketing for the Cattleman's Ball and helped arrange the 2022 fundraisers for Grace McKenzie, an Omaha-area child who was diagnosed with osteosarcoma some time back. Their involvement, Allbaugh said, is about making a safe haven for those involved or finding a way to give back.

"I feel I wouldn't have gotten here without the success of people helping me, holding my hand in some things," Allbaugh said. "It's always good to give back and as far as fundraising goes, it's more about bringing the community together for us."

Priester said their involvement, in addition to helping small businesses, events or people, helps get Rival's name out there as a place that does this and cares about its community.

"There are people who walk in thinking we're a hair salon and don’t know who we are, what we do. It's business awareness and involvement with the community but also giving to people," Preister said.

At the end of the day, Allbaugh said, their work is satisfying because they make people's ideas come to life and help them grow whatever project or business they're bringing to Rival Design.

"Of course when we finish the job, you can feel the excitement also that we’ve delivered something that they love. It’s just kind of more of a feel-good feeling for us as a team.