Harrah's casino and racetrack officially coming to Columbus

A Harrah's casino and racetrack is officially coming to Columbus.

Columbus Exposition and Racing and Caesars Entertainment Inc. announced the plans Thursday night to The Columbus Telegram.

“We are excited to welcome Harrah’s to Nebraska,” said Tom Jackson, managing partner of CER, in a statement. “When looking for a casino operator partner, Harrah’s brand recognition and established code of commitment to its employees, customers and the communities in which they operate proved an easy selection. In addition, their superior rewards program and marketing team, high-performing entertainment network and best-in-class gaming experience check all the right boxes for this partnership.”

The approximately $75 million casino development, located off of Highway 81 in Columbus, is expected to feature a new 1-mile horse racing surface, a 40,000-square-foot-casino and sportsbook with more than 400 slot machines and 20 table games, as well as a restaurant and retail space, according to officials.