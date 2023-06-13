After a lengthy process of renovating the exhibit hall of Platte County Agricultural Park and getting proper permission from the state, Harrah’s Columbus Casino finally opened its doors on June 12.

The temporary location features more than 250 slot machines and a live-cast horse-racing betting platform that will allow visitors to wager on races. The casino isn’t expected to interfere with the Platte County Fair, which will be held the first week in July; exhibits will be displayed elsewhere at the fair.

The Ag Park site, 822 15th St. in Columbus, will be in operation until the permanent location along Highway 81 is open and running in the spring of 2024.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, Columbus Exposition and Racing and local leaders was held at 9 a.m. on June 12 to welcome the casino’s first players.

Mayor Jim Bulkley told the Columbus Telegram that it’s exciting to finally have the Harrah’s casino up and running in Columbus and that he’s amazed by what it looks like inside.

“Anybody that didn't know what it looks like before would think it's a brand new, first-class casino. It is very nice (and) will hopefully make many of our residents enjoy themselves and bring in visitors to town,” Bulkley said.

“I give kudos to Harrah's for the transformation they were able to do to the facility and wish them the best of luck. …It's only temporary and (I) hope that things continue going very well out on the west side of town so we can get into the permanent structure in late spring of next year.”

The casino itself had been quite full on Monday, with the very first jackpot win taking place prior to the Telegram’s arrival at 11 a.m.

Visitors, including those local and regional, were at the new facility on opening day.

Richele Ruiter, from Wynot, came to Columbus Casino with her sister, Jessica DeLong, of Norfolk.

Ruiter said they enjoy gambling and have visited the other casinos in Nebraska as well.

“It’s a chance at winning some big money,” Ruiter said, noting she had been doing “decent” at the machines.

Kayla Pfeifer, of Lindsay, stopped by the casino to check out the new temporary facility. Pfeifer said she goes to casinos every once in a while.

“It’s good,” Pfeifer said of the new local casino. “It’s nice having it in Columbus, something to do.”

The permanent site, being built on the property formerly known as Wishbones, is set to feature a 28,000-square-foot-casino and sportsbook with more than 500 slot machines and 14 table games.

There will be a Brew Brothers restaurant and a bar to be dubbed Wishbones, a homage to the local event center that closed in 2021. A Marriot Fairfield Inn and Towerplace Suites, a project headed by a developer, will be constructed next door with a walkway connecting to the casino.

It had been announced in 2021 that a Harrah’s casino would be coming to Columbus. Caesars Entertainment owns the Harrah’s brand.

“Opening the Columbus Casino is a huge milestone for us in the Harrah’s Columbus project,” said Don Ostert, senior vice president and general manager of Harrah’s Columbus, NE Racing & Casino, in a press release. “With the tremendous support from the community of Columbus, we’re proud to open our doors and welcome guests to the temporary facility for the first time.”

Columbus Casino will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily.