Harrison settles in at St. Anthony's

The Rev. Patrick Harrison recently joined as the head pastor of St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Columbus.
Harrison took over from the Rev. Ross Burkhalter, who retired at the end of June. Burkhalter was with St. Anthony's for approximately five years before his retirement.
Harrison comes to Columbus from the Omaha area, where he has lived most of his life. He grew up attending St. Bernard Catholic Church in Omaha. He was ordained in 1991 and recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of his ordainment on June 1.
Harrison has spent time as an associate pastor or administrator at a number of churches in the Omaha area, including St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church in Omaha, St. Gerald Catholic Church in Ralston and Holy Name Catholic Church. He also spent a number of years serving as part of the marriage tribunal of the Archdiocese of Omaha.
For the last two years, though, he was a resident priest at St. Cecilia Cathedral in Omaha.
It's Harrison's first time serving outside the Omaha area, but he said the community in Columbus has been very welcoming.
"This is a parish of tremendous faith," Harrison said.
He said he has been happy to see the strength of the congregation.
"With COVID, not every parish has come back super strong but my first impression here was that all four masses are pretty well-attended. That tells me something about their faith," Harrison said.
Harrison also remarked on the parish's commitment to Eucharistic adoration.
"They have a long tradition of people praying in the church around the clock, 24 hours a day, seven days a week," Harrison said.
Harrison said he still has a lot of people to meet, though, and that many of those introductions may happen in the next month or so as the school year begins. On Thursday students return to class at St. Anthony's Elementary School, next door to the church.
"Father will be at our all-school mass on Fridays and then he will visit the classrooms each week and reinforce the concept they are learning in their religion class," St. Anthony's Elementary School Principal Amy Sokol said.
It's not Harrison's first time serving a school community, either. In 2016, 2017 and 2018 he spent time as a chaplain at Skutt Catholic High School in Omaha.
Sokol said she looks forward to showing Harrison everything that makes St. Anthony's a great place to be.
"St. Anthony's is such a positive place, it's such a warm and welcoming place and we're just super excited to have Father Harrison on board and show him all the great things and how...the school and parish work together for the good," Sokol said.
Meanwhile, Sokol said she and the other staff members at the school are excited to welcome students back to a school environment that is as normal as possible.
"We still have some COVID protocols in place -- sanitizing and different things like that -- but it feels like the year is starting off on the right foot," Sokol said. "Everyone is just upbeat."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.