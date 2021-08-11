Harrison settles in at St. Anthony's

The Rev. Patrick Harrison recently joined as the head pastor of St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Columbus.

Harrison took over from the Rev. Ross Burkhalter, who retired at the end of June. Burkhalter was with St. Anthony's for approximately five years before his retirement.

Harrison comes to Columbus from the Omaha area, where he has lived most of his life. He grew up attending St. Bernard Catholic Church in Omaha. He was ordained in 1991 and recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of his ordainment on June 1.

Harrison has spent time as an associate pastor or administrator at a number of churches in the Omaha area, including St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church in Omaha, St. Gerald Catholic Church in Ralston and Holy Name Catholic Church. He also spent a number of years serving as part of the marriage tribunal of the Archdiocese of Omaha.

For the last two years, though, he was a resident priest at St. Cecilia Cathedral in Omaha.

It's Harrison's first time serving outside the Omaha area, but he said the community in Columbus has been very welcoming.

"This is a parish of tremendous faith," Harrison said.

He said he has been happy to see the strength of the congregation.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}