Harvest for Health; Columbus Community hospital and ~ hold bigger, better senior festival

For many years, Columbus Community Hospital (CCH) has held a festival geared towards seniors, to inform and provide services and answer questions all in one location. CCH's occupational health held a similar event called Tune Up for Life, more focused at general health.

Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they were forced to take a brief hiatus after 2019. This break led to a merging of the two, according to CCH's Director of Occupational Health Danielle Frewing.

"We came across an opportunity where we could combine the efforts of both those health care events and this is our first combined event of both our Senior Festival and our annual Tune Up for Life event," Frewing said.

This year, the first Harvest for Health event will take place from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday, Sept. 1, at the Ramada River's Edge Convention Center.

Harvest for Life will consist of vendor booths, guest speakers and several raffles, Frewing said, enough to fill the Ramada before attendees even show up.

"Between our community vendors and the hospital vendors we have over 70 booths, we’re really excited," Frewing said. "The Ramada is going to be full, the courtyard is full and we’re using their side rooms as well, so it’s going to be a packed event."

Frewing added that the hospital will have several departments represented and that occupational health will offer screenings, flu vaccines and general information. This information is on top of all the things vendors will offer.

"We’re going to have local nursing homes, vendors that are geared more toward the senior population for life planning purposes. It isn’t necessarily limited to just seniors, though, we welcome anybody that is interested to participate," Frewing said.

Kristin Dahl, marketing director at CCH, said the event is meant to provide information to seniors and those affiliated with them, but also to highlight that the hospital has options for patients at every stage of life.

"I think a lot of what we do, trying to bring these events into our community, is not only just to create different experiences for our patients but also just to let them know we’re there through the full spectrum of their life from services at birth all the way up to senior living services," Dahl said.

The event is free to attend and does not require registration, however, Bryan Health's services at the event do require registration at the event or by calling 402-562-1533 ahead of time in the case of carotid artery ultrasound screenings.

"Just walk up to the event, come on in, browse the different vendors and participate in the screenings. We do have Bryan Health and they do take appointments for their health screenings but other than that, you can walk in any time and participate," Frewing said.

Guest speakers Jennifer Swantek and Dr. Shawn Brandenburg will be speaking at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., respectively. Swantek will speak on "how to keep your memory sharp at any age" and Brandenburg on "robotic-assisted joint replacement surgery."

For those interested, there will also be raffles for a Roomba vacuum, electronic picture frame and gift cards as well as many giveaways from vendors. Entry for the raffle is available at the entrance to the event.

There will also be stretching demonstrations from the CCH Wellness Center's rehab services at 10 a.m. and a game of "name that tune" starting at 10:30 a.m. Frewing said she hopes for a big attendance with the combined efforts of the two events.

"The vendors will be providing health information, information about their businesses, there’s going to be lots of goodies to give away to our participants, screenings and interactive activities," Frewing said. "We’re really super excited for this."

The screenings, from CCH, Bryan Health and the Nebraska Kidney Association, are intended to be supplementary and are not meant to replace screenings from your regular health care provider, Frewing said.

"[The mission is] just to create a better awareness of their health. We certainly don’t want these screenings to take the place of a regular health exam," Frewing said.

Dahl said that even if someone has attended a previous event, many things have changed in the medical industry since the last time the hospital held the festival, and that it's important to be up-to-date.

"With the last live event being in 2019, we have tons of new offerings even from that time that people may not know about so it's just a greater awareness of what’s out there and what’s available for them," Dahl said.