Haschke brings human touch to robotics, science

Even at a young age, Joe Haschke had a passion for science.
His first goal was to become a paleontologist. That fell through, so then he wanted to become an Air Force pilot. Neither of those two jobs worked out, for whatever reason, so Haschke decided to share his passion for science in a different realm.
“A common theme among all of them was the science,” Haschke said. “I wanted to dabble in all of them, so being a science teacher was a fun way for me to do that and share it with others. I enjoy that.”
For the past seven years, Haschke has been a science teacher at Lakeview High School. There, Haschke helps students in chemistry and physics, two areas of study that dovetail nicely with what he was looking for as an ambitious child.
He also is the man behind the school’s fast-growing robotics program, a program that reached new heights last year when Kyle Mohrmann was named world champion at the CREATE U.S. Open Robotics Championship in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Getting accolades is great, but it’s about helping students reach their potential for the Lakeview teacher.
“Kids’ futures are really built up during school, so (I do) whatever I can do to help build kids up for their future,” Haschke said. “I know how important it was to have teachers do that for me, (and) I take it just as seriously, knowing how much of an influence they made on me.”
FINDING THE PERFECT PLACE
Haschke grew up in Madison, about 27 miles north of where he would eventually teach. He honed his scientific knowledge there, graduating from high school in 2006 before moving on to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he would begin his student teaching at a place that was far different from where he would eventually end up.
Haschke worked at Lincoln High School, the largest of the six public high schools in the district, with an enrollment over 2,000. To put that in perspective, Lakeview has 309 students. Haschke admitted that it was easy to get lost in the shuffle at a school that was so big.
“Here (at Lakeview), I can see faces that I’m familiar with,” Haschke said. “There (at Lincoln High), I was lost in the crowd.”
He would eventually graduate from the University of Nebraska Lincoln in 2011, marry his girlfriend (who he met in college), and move a little bit closer to home, where he received an opportunity at Aquinas Catholic High School in David City. He taught middle school science and got a familiarity with the area that he would call home. But his time in David City would be short-lived, as Columbus came calling a few short years later.
Lakeview High School had a need for a science teacher, young, green, but eager to bring their scientific knowledge to the students. So, district officials brought on Haschke, who was ready to make a name for himself.
Haschke has made a name for himself at Lakeview, immediately fitting in at a place that wasn’t too different from his old stomping grounds in Madison. The school was a nice size, he could get along with everybody and he could stand out in a place that he was comfortable in.
“It’s really a good-sized fit for me,” Haschke said. “I have all the chemistry classes, so if you take chemistry, you take it with Mr. Haschke. Same thing with physics. I know all of those students and I’m getting to know them better that way. I like that, and I get to see some of the same kids year after year, especially some of my robotics and scientific research kids. I feel like you can do better (with that) at a smaller school.”
He’s made significant growth since he started teaching. On his first day as a young teacher, Haschke was extremely comfortable with chemistry. When he came to Lakeview, he would add physics to his repertoire. Now, he does chemistry, physics, scientific research and robotics, all of which have been honed through a long learning process.
NOTHING HUMAN
Two years after Haschke joined Lakeview, he was asked to do something he knew nothing about. For years, the school had participated in a program called Power Drive, in conjunction with Nebraska Public Power District. Students were tasked with building battery-powered electric vehicles, then driving them on a course.
But, in 2014, the school decided to drop the Power Drive program after NPPD shifted its focus. Local officials wanted to work in the growing robotics field, and Haschke was tasked with being the one to lead it, despite the fact that his knowledge of robotics ranged from none to less than none.
“I knew nothing about it at the time,” Haschke said. “I was a chemistry and physics teacher, not a robotics (teacher). I had no coding background, (but) I went with it and I had some great kids those first few years and I’ve continued to have an excellent experience with a lot of really good kids who have gone on to start really good careers in those fields.”
Among them was Mohrmann, whose story in winning the world championship is remarkable in its own right. Mohrmann performed extremely well but initially finished second after having a broken axle in the tournament final.
But weeks later, Mohrmann and Haschke were informed that a scoring error had prevented them from taking their rightful places as world champions. A celebration soon ensued, showcasing the level of progress that Haschke had made in not just building the program, but also his knowledge of the field.
“It’s really taken off,” Haschke said. “The things our kids are doing is amazing. If you would have told me (in) my first year of doing this and shown me what my students would build, I would have been baffled and I would have told you that I have no idea how they did that.”
WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY
Haschke’s skill in learning various scientific fields has garnered respect from those he works with, including Nicole Miller, who serves alongside him as a science teacher at Lakeview. While Haschke works in the physical sciences, Miller works in life sciences, like biology and anatomy. She sees him as someone who is easy to get along with and have a good conversation, as well as a quiet leader and who isn’t boastful, but does his work and makes a good example for others.
“He leads by example a lot and he inspires the kids to find their own ideas,” Miller said. “He’s really good at leading them to their own investigations and their own ideas, not just telling them what to do. He’s really good at letting them explore things and figure out their own path without saying ‘I think you should do it this way.’ I’ve watched him patiently listen and listen to a student’s ideas until they finally get to where they’re going.”
She’s also learned a little something in how to ask questions from seeing how he works with students, inquiring about various topics in order to lead them on the right path.
“I’ve modeled most of my questioning strategies after him,” Miller said. “I’ve learned a lot from watching him being open-ended with questions and making sure that you give the students space to express their ideas.”
Haschke lives a quiet life with his family, which includes four children: Lucy, 7; Matilda, 5; Francis, 3; and Peter, 2. His family is why he does what he does, and he finds Columbus to be a perfect place to raise his family and bring them up as solid members of society.
“This afternoon, we’ll go home and go to the park,” Haschke said on a recent day. “It’s a good place to raise a family, I enjoyed growing up in the area and I wanted to raise my kids here, too.”
Zach Roth is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at zachary.roth@lee.net.