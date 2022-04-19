Hausmann new director of curriculum and instruction at CPS

During her first teaching job in a small Nebraska village, Teresa Hausmann was tasked with not only educating students in grades kindergarten through third but also creating her own curriculum.

Hausmann – who has gone on to become a longtime teacher and administrator at Columbus Public Schools – said the task was daunting as she just graduated from college. She added she spent her weekends writing lesson plans which would be taught for the upcoming week.

“That was my cycle,” she said. “I’m sure I could tell you 100% that what I was teaching the kindergarteners, first, second and third graders in my classroom could have been similar but not the same as what the students were getting (elsewhere). It was frightening to me to try to figure all of that out.”

Hausmann said the experience showed her the importance of the curriculum.

Although Hausmann said she never saw herself leaving the classroom, she became CPS’ curriculum, instruction and assessment coordinator about six years ago. Recently, Hausmann was announced as the next director of curriculum and instruction at CPS.

Hausmann taught at North Park Elementary, Columbus Middle and Centennial Elementary schools before joining the district’s curriculum and instruction department. She also taught in York Public Schools and Orchard Public Schools before CPS.

Hausmann holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, a master’s degree in both curriculum and instruction and in educational leadership from Doane University. She is also endorsed in elementary K-6, K-8 special education, and K-12 administration.

According to a Columbus Public Schools press release, Hausmann “brings a wealth of experience in working with students, teachers and administration through the continuous school improvement process, professional development, state testing, data analysis and instructional strategies.”

Hausmann said when she joined CPS, she noticed the district has a tremendous curriculum.

“So no matter where you are in your teaching career, there are expectations of what students are to learn,” she said.

Hausmann has begun working with CPS Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz to determine focus areas for the 2022-2023 school year.

Loeffelholz said the district interviewed three candidates for the position with it ultimately coming down to Hausmann and another applicant before he recommended the long-time CPS educator for the position.

Hausmann said she’s been interested in going into the education field since she was in the second grade. She said her teacher then showed her students that learning is both important and fun.

“No matter what your background was … she didn’t care. She expected excellence from all of us and really hard work,” Hausmann said. “I thought if I could make everybody feel like how she made me feel then I’m going to grow up and do that.”

Hausmann said with her new position students will continue to be at the forefront of every decision that is made.

“That (means) we listen to teachers, principals and students' needs and do the very best we can to support that," she said.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

