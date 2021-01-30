Have gun - will travel: Columbus Rifle Club proceeding with show soon

After canceling its fall gun show in 2020, the Columbus Rifle Club will put on its spring gun show next month, CRC Gun Show Chairman Craig Potthast said.
The CRC will ask residents to mask up for the show and provide masks to those without them. Officials will also provide hand sanitizer, so those handling guns or weapons can keep clean. The show will be from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14 at Ag. Park.
“I’ve been involved in the rifle club for over 25 years,” Potthast said. “This is my first solo gun show. I’ve taken over for Andrew Malcolm.”
Potthast is working on this show as hunting has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. In Nebraska, University of Nebraska – Lincoln research showed more new hunters took up turkey hunting this year.
“Just like camping, if you sold campers two years before that when we had floods and everything, you wouldn’t sell a camper,” he added. “COVID comes along and everybody wants to go camping, because they have to socially distance, so they go someplace. All the campgrounds were full last summer … Yes, a lot more people (have) gone in and taken up hunting.”
People are cooped up, and this event will give them something to do, he added.
It’s something residents can do as an activity by themselves and outdoors, added Andrew Malcolm, the secretary of the Columbus Rifle Club.
“In terms of social distancing, obviously, you spread out, you’re way away from other people,” Malcolm said.
The gun show itself is done to make money for the club that helps support the entity’s other events and activities.
“But in line with that is the idea that we want to bring new people into it,” he said. “We want people to learn how to handle guns in a safe, and responsible manner.”
The gun show can also be a social event, he noted, and it allows residents to get together and socialize and show off what they have.
“In some cases, weapons change hands. Guns change hands. People buy and sell, of course,” he said. “We insist on every law being followed exactly … So if you buy a gun from a firearms dealer … you have to fill out all the paperwork, go through the background check.”
As of right now, the spring show is on because of lower COVID-19 cases.
“We suspended the fall show. After Labor Day, they saw an uptick and that continuing rise of COVID,” Potthast said. “We knew they were going to be very strict on DHMs. Plus we didn’t want to endanger our dealers and/or the people attending.”
Now, cases and hospitalizations are down.
For Potthast, his involvement is a continuation of what he grew up in.