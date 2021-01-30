Have gun - will travel: Columbus Rifle Club proceeding with show soon

“In terms of social distancing, obviously, you spread out, you’re way away from other people,” Malcolm said.

The gun show itself is done to make money for the club that helps support the entity’s other events and activities.

“But in line with that is the idea that we want to bring new people into it,” he said. “We want people to learn how to handle guns in a safe, and responsible manner.”

The gun show can also be a social event, he noted, and it allows residents to get together and socialize and show off what they have.

“In some cases, weapons change hands. Guns change hands. People buy and sell, of course,” he said. “We insist on every law being followed exactly … So if you buy a gun from a firearms dealer … you have to fill out all the paperwork, go through the background check.”

As of right now, the spring show is on because of lower COVID-19 cases.

“We suspended the fall show. After Labor Day, they saw an uptick and that continuing rise of COVID,” Potthast said. “We knew they were going to be very strict on DHMs. Plus we didn’t want to endanger our dealers and/or the people attending.”

Now, cases and hospitalizations are down.