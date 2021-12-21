Havik one of newest K9s at Nebraska State Patrol

Nebraska State Patrol has a new face that will be seen helping keep people safe – that of Havik, an 18-month-old Belgian Malinois.

Trooper Levi Cockle, who is based in Columbus and resides in Butler County, received Havik around March of this year. Cockle and Havik became drug certified over the summer and just received their patrol certification a few weeks ago.

“He's both patrol and narcotics. It takes a while, especially when they're that young,” Cockle said.

As part of his patrol training, Havik can be sent into certain situations that require apprehending someone.

“Let's just say they robbed a gas station or something at gunpoint that meets our criteria for a bite so I could send him in … He would go in here and find that person,” Cockle said. “They are trained to lay down like he is now and bark at him if the individual is a still standing person.”

If the individual is moving around, Cockle added, that may constitute Havik being allowed to apprehend the person, though the guidelines for that are strict due to the potential of liability issues.

On the narcotics side, a rewards system is used to train the dogs. During training, the actual drug – such as marijuana, heroin, methamphetamine or cocaine – is sealed in a bag and hidden in a material like a t-shirt or sock. The odors from the drugs permeate the material’s fabric and the dog is rewarded for detecting the odor.

The majority of the Nebraska State Patrol’s K9s are dual purpose dogs, Cockle noted.

“For state patrol wise we're always going to have the dual purpose dogs,” he said. “We do have a single purpose Pointer right now that just does narcotics and he works in Lincoln.”

Cockle said there is a sole dual purpose K9 who is certified in bomb detection and patrol, but that may be phased into a single purpose bomb detection; those types of K9s are required to know 16 different types of odors rather than the typical four.

“The dogs that are in the bomb detection are a little bit more sharper and intelligent, because they have to remember the 16 odors and differentiate that stuff,” Cockle said.

As a K9 handler, Cockle is on call 24/7 but he said that it allows him the flexibility to set his own schedule.

“As a state trooper we have jurisdiction over the whole state but usually our road guys are assigned to certain areas. My area's technically Columbus but with having (a K9) … we only have 11 of them in the state so we go all over the state,” he said.

Nebraska State Patrol announced in November the addition of five new K9s to its Police Service Dog Unit, one of which is Havik. The other four include a German Shorthaired Pointer based on Omaha, a Belgian Malinois based in Omaha, a German Malinois based on Lexington and a Belgian Malinois based in Lincoln.

“Our Police Service Dog Unit does phenomenal work across our entire state,” said Captain Jason Scott, Commander of the NSP Special Operations Division, in a provided statement. “With so many new faces in the unit, this is a great way to introduce them to the public and to also say thank you to the NSP Foundation for their financial support of our K9 program.”

Cockle has been a state trooper for about five years and has previously served the Ogallala area. He applied for this position once it became open.

All of the state’s K9s are purchased by the Nebraska State Patrol Foundation, which uses funds from the public, according to a NSP press release. More information on the foundation can be found at statepatrol.nebraska.gov/about/nsp-foundation.

“These dogs run for anywhere from $9,000 to $13,000. And these all come from donations, actually. So we've been very fortunate,” Cockle said.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

