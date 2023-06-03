As summer kicks off, Independence Day and the ensuing pyrotechnic displays inch closer by the day. One such display, the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce's Red, White, Kaboom! has become a hallmark of the holiday.

The community fireworks show, coming up on its 13th year, is an entirely aerial display, meaning it can be seen from the event itself or from miles away, according to Marketing and Communications Director Ginger Willard. The show, she added, is for the entire Columbus area to enjoy safely.

"Red, White, Kaboom! is a remarkable community event that brings us all together to celebrate Independence Day," Willard said. "By providing a safe and professional fireworks show, it not only fills our hearts with joy and pride but also fulfills the chamber's goal of enhancing the quality of life for our local and area residents."

Sponsorship opportunities are open, Willard said, until June 16. Funds from sponsorships make the show what it is every year, which is why they open them up months before the event.

"All funds raised from the Red, White, Kaboom! go directly towards covering the cost of the fireworks," Willard said. "This ensures that the community can enjoy a magnificent fireworks show that truly captures the spirit of Independence Day."

Connie Hellbusch, one of the owners of Duo Lift Manufacturing Company, Inc., said she likes to sponsor the event simply because she has always liked fireworks on Independence Day.

"It's a great community event and celebration of the Fourth of July. I grew up going to fireworks every Fourth of July, so we chose to help sponsor this one," Hellbusch said.

Hellbusch added that the event is impressive compared to the displays of the past, which is one thing that sets it apart in a way.

"When I was a kid it was much less wonderful. They shot off some fireworks, we went 'ooh', 'ahh,' that was it. This is definitely a step up from then I was a child," Hellbusch said.

Willard said that the display is set the day before Independence Day, July 3, in order to allow residents or those visiting opportunity to spend the holiday itself doing other fun things in town.

"By enjoying the fireworks display, residents and visitors can kick off their festivities in Columbus, taking advantage of the beautiful parks, lakes and pools during the day, exploring local restaurants for a delicious meal and then capping off the evening with a captivating fireworks show," Willard said.

PayPal and Venmo options have been added this year, and sponsorship information is available at the chamber office or on the Red, White, Kaboom! webpage, Willard said. Those who don't necessarily want to sponsor but want to contribute may do so as well. The event starts at 10 p.m. at Columbus High School on July 3.