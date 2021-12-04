Having a voice: New Teen Library Council has first meeting

Local youth will have a voice in what they want to see in the Columbus Community Building with the newly-formed Teen Library Council.

Voters approved last year the issuance of bonds not to exceed $10 million, to be paid from an existing sales tax, to help fund the construction of the building. The three-story structure will house the Columbus Public Library, an art gallery, the Columbus Area Children’s Museum, a coffee shop and city offices. The building is scheduled to be completed in 2023.

Six teenagers meet Thursday evening at Columbus City Council chambers for the very first meeting of the Teen Library Council. At the inaugural gathering, the teens met, made holiday cards for area nursing homes and completed a programming survey.

Elizabeth Mowrey, a 16-year-old sophomore at Columbus High School, noted she joined the group because she loved the idea of the council and thinks it will help bring more young people into the new building.

“I feel like it's going to be really nice,” Mowrey said. “And it's definitely going to help a bunch of teens come to the new one because I feel like there'll be a bunch of people more interested in coming in.”

Perla Catalan, a senior at Lakeview, agreed the new building will draw more visitors to the facility.

“I feel it will attract more people to the library,” Catalan, 17, said.

Grant Pflum, 14, said he thinks the community building will look good once it’s completed.

“I like how the new building looks in the concepts and stuff,” said Pflum, who’s an eighth grader at Scotus Central Catholic.

Mowrey noted she would like to see more group activities so that local youth can make more connections. Her friend Riley Kohles, also a sophomore at Columbus High School, expressed a similar interest.

“A lot of my friends don't like to read and my favorite thing in the world would (be) to see them pick up a book and actually read it,” said Kohles, 15.

Kohles added that she would like to make a positive change by being on Teen Library Council.

“I like to better the community,” she said. “Any chance that I can get to do that, I'll take it.”

Grace Faltys, a 13-year-old seventh grader at Scotus, said she joined the group to offer ideas on more material that should be offered at the library.

“There's a lot of books here that I've been wanting to check out and they don't have them… I was really hoping they'd get more books they don't have that have been out for a couple of years,” Faltys said.

For Columbus High senior Joseph Hajek, it’s about being able to have a say in the new building.

“I used to come to the library like way back in middle school and it was still right next door (to the current building),” Hajek, 17, said. “And it was kind of fun, then I got bored all the time. But I'm hoping to make something new because I actually feel like my opinion can be heard now.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

