Having fun at the library: CPL holding plenty of activities this summer

From exotic animals and henna tattoos to yoga and author fairs, the Columbus Public Library has an eventful summer planned.

For children, Brad Hruska, or Mr. H, the children's services coordinator, said they have a lot of options this year. Their summer activities will run between June and July.

First, Mondays will feature a crafting day called Mighty Maker Monday.

"They're gonna do crafts based on the week's theme," Hruska said. "For example, we have a pirate theme, so kids are going to make a pirate face mask and a treasure chest and things like that."

Tuesdays they will have various activities in Frankfort Square, ranging from wildlife encounters to visits to museums.

Wednesdays will have a program called Reading Connections in partnership with the 4-H extension, where students going into fourth through sixth grades will take part in activities like the zoo, making pizza at Pizza Ranch and making dolphin tails.

Thursdays will feature story time, similar to the current story time, but instead of Mr. H reading the stories, the library will bring in guest readers.

Lastly, Fridays will feature a family movie night. Hruska said.

"We're going to show movies and have popcorn and treats like that," Hruska added.

At the end of the June-July summer program, the library will hold a pool party at the Pawnee Plunge July 29 with a picnic catered by Brewster Backyard Barbeque.

"That's one you'll really want to go to, get a sandwich and all that. We're going to have a really great time," Hruska said.

Young Adult Services Coordinator Jessica Wilkinson has a lot of activities planned for the teens at the library this summer.

Anime Club continues as normal on the first and third Thursday of the month, at 4 p.m. instead of 6 p.m. for the summer months.

"We just watch anime, eat Japanese snacks, have a fun time," Wilkinson said.

Wilkinson is also starting a LEGO club, where teens can come in and build with LEGO.

There will be a "Super Smash Brothers" tournament June 14 at 1 p.m., where teens can come in and play for a few hours.

Wilkinson will be taking a group to Morrill Hall in Lincoln on June 30. Those interested must sign up ahead of time.

July 12, teens will be able to participate in one of S.T.A.R. Escape Room's puzzles at 1 p.m.

On July 14, Wilkisnon has organized a game of "life size Clue" where teens will have to solve a murder mystery in the style of the "Clue" board game and movie.

Wildlfie Encounters will be bringing animals to First United Methodist Church July 19 at 1 p.m.

A henna artist will be at the library at 1 p.m. on July 28 to do henna tattoos for teens.

"They give the kids whatever henna kind of designs they want, it's a really fun program," Wilkinson said.

There will also be movie days at 1 p.m. on June 9 and July 21.

Wilkinson said the library will do teen lock-ins on May 27, June 17 and July 29 where teens have access to the library when it is closed to the general public. There will be activities like video games available, and those interested must sign up ahead of time.

"It's new, exciting, it's a time for teens to be in the library when there aren't little kids or adults running around. They can experience the library by themselves," Wilkinson said.

For teens and adults, there is also a summer reading program. Those registered on Beanstack or through the library by May 31 can log two books for one entry in the running for an Android tablet.

Monthly yoga with Aude Boucly begins May 21 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. for those registered.

Food for Fines runs May 22-28, where patrons may donate three cans of food to have library fines forgiven. Donations will go to the Platte County Food Pantry.

June 4 at 2 p.m., the library will have an author fair at United Methodist Church featuring several authors from Nebraska and a keynote presentation from author Tasha Hackett.

July 9 the library will hold a presentation at 2 p.m. called "Children on the Overland Trail" about the experiences of kids on the Overland stage coach trail that stretched from parts of Missouri out to the West coast.

July 25 starting at 7 p.m., musician and music historian Joey Leone will bring his talents to the library for "Guitar with Joey Leone."

There is a short story writing contest active until July 8, where entrants may submit 1-10 pages double spaced to be considered for a prize of $30 in Columbus Bucks for the first place winner, $20 Columbus Bucks for second, and $10 Columbus Bucks for third. Stories must include red and white somewhere and must be submitted by July 8.

Last, July 30, the library will hold an end of summer reading cookie party all day.

