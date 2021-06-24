Havlovic celebrates being free from Lymphoma

The doctors and staff at the Buffet Cancer Center were amazing. During the early parts of my first treatment, the nurses introduced me to the benefits of a walking program that was unique to the seventh floor where I received treatment. Recent studies have shown that people with lymphoma cancer, bone marrow transplant, and leukemia recover faster when exercise is incorporated alongside the chemotherapy treatment plan. The nurses had it measured out that 10 laps around the nurses stations equated to one mile. I may have went a little overboard with the program as when I completed my sixth and final treatment, I had recorded 194 miles of walking which is equivalent to seven completed marathons. Each marathon was celebrated with a ceremonial “victory lap” and the presentation of a medal from the nursing staff. It was a fun way of keeping me going during those long days in the hospital.