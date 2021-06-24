Havlovic celebrates being free from Lymphoma

Editor's note: With the 35th annual Butler County Relay for Life taking place in June, seven cancer survivors in Butler County are sharing their stories. This is the second in the series.
My name is Kevin Havlovic. In February 2019 I was diagnosed with Diffuse Large B-Cell Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.
Following the initial diagnosis, I was admitted into the Buffet Cancer Center on the campus of the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) where I was administered the first of six EPOCH chemotherapy treatments. The first round of chemo took place during the second week in April, which coincidentally overlapped the celebration of my 59th birthday with friends and family in the hospital. Even cancer wasn’t going to ruin a good birthday party! My chemo treatments were 97 hours long, and I spent five continuous days in the hospital while the treatment was administered. I would then return home for 16 days, before returning back to the Buffet Cancer Center to begin the next round of treatment.
My family was by my side the whole time I was in the hospital. Additionally, I was blessed with countless friends who made the long trip to Omaha to come and see me during the multiple 5-day long chemotherapy sessions. During my recovery time at home in between treatments, the support never stopped. Friends and family would stop by the house, and I received numerous cards and letters from people in the community as well as support from others in various surrounding communities.
The doctors and staff at the Buffet Cancer Center were amazing. During the early parts of my first treatment, the nurses introduced me to the benefits of a walking program that was unique to the seventh floor where I received treatment. Recent studies have shown that people with lymphoma cancer, bone marrow transplant, and leukemia recover faster when exercise is incorporated alongside the chemotherapy treatment plan. The nurses had it measured out that 10 laps around the nurses stations equated to one mile. I may have went a little overboard with the program as when I completed my sixth and final treatment, I had recorded 194 miles of walking which is equivalent to seven completed marathons. Each marathon was celebrated with a ceremonial “victory lap” and the presentation of a medal from the nursing staff. It was a fun way of keeping me going during those long days in the hospital.
On Oct. 7, I went back to UNMC to have a PET scan completed. Later that same day I met with my oncologist, Dr. Julie Vose, where she gave me the news that I was cancer free. Before leaving the hospital that day I was one of the fortunate ones that was able to ring the bell.
I’ve been cancer free now for two years and life is good!