Hazardous material abatement to begin at library later this month

Before the demolition of the Columbus Public Library, 2504 14th St., this spring, a contractor will need to go in this month and remove hazardous materials, such as asbestos and fluorescent lighting.
This is known as a hazardous material abatement. Asbestos is a carcinogen that can cause cancer, according to the American Cancer Society. Asbestos is present in the building because it is so old, City Engineer Rick Bogus said. Other materials like elevator fluid would be present in most buildings.
“(Hazardous abatement) is any material that cannot go to a (common) landfill,” Bogus said. “They have to go to a special landfill and they have to be removed differently than just tearing down the building.”
The Columbus City Council recently approved $91,163 for the abatement, with $73,713 specifically for asbestos and $18,450 for the rest.
The other materials include “spent batteries in exit signs and potential ozone-depleting substances in HVAC units and refrigerators,” according to the publicly-available cost estimate request.
Asbestos is found in the library in some floor tiles in the basement and on parts of the first and second floors, in textured ceiling material on the basement and first floor and some pipe fitting, pipe insulation and window glazing, according to City documents.
Bogus said he thought due to the size and age of the building, the cost is normal.
“This isn’t out of the realm and this is kind of what we had in mind when we did our initial budget,” he said. “So we’re on budget with this removal.”
The hazardous material abatement contractors will start later in March once the library is out of the building, Library Director Karen Connell said.
The hazardous material task is expected to take five-and-a-half to six weeks, according to a publicly-available memo.
The library is in the process of moving, and Connell said the hope is to re-open by the end of March.
CPL is moving to the old Columbus Police Department, 2419 14th St. Work began in early February on safety updates.
“Little things here and there take longer than anticipated. We had to make a few more changes for ADA compliance and things like that,” she said. “The construction crew has things to finish up, finalizing the extra egress doors, installing a few other things, finishing up the drive-through book drop.”
The auction also concluded recently, which Connell said brought in $8,500. This week is the last one to pick items purchased in the auction, she added. Next week, residents will need to make an appointment to get their things.
As the process moves forward, the library is planning for the summer.
“Once we get settled, then I’m sure we’ll have our normal volunteer projects with summer reading approaching, we always like to have volunteers for that. We’ll get back into the swing of having our volunteers,” Connell said. “We’re planning on having our big summer reading programs outside.”
For now, work cannot begin for asbestos abatement until the library move is finished and people are out of the building. The estimated start date for the asbestos abatement is March 22, according to the memo, but the other hazardous materials could possibly begin sooner.
