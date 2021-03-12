Hazardous material abatement to begin at library later this month

Bogus said he thought due to the size and age of the building, the cost is normal.

“This isn’t out of the realm and this is kind of what we had in mind when we did our initial budget,” he said. “So we’re on budget with this removal.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The hazardous material abatement contractors will start later in March once the library is out of the building, Library Director Karen Connell said.

The hazardous material task is expected to take five-and-a-half to six weeks, according to a publicly-available memo.

The library is in the process of moving, and Connell said the hope is to re-open by the end of March.

CPL is moving to the old Columbus Police Department, 2419 14th St. Work began in early February on safety updates.

“Little things here and there take longer than anticipated. We had to make a few more changes for ADA compliance and things like that,” she said. “The construction crew has things to finish up, finalizing the extra egress doors, installing a few other things, finishing up the drive-through book drop.”