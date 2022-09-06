Hazardous waste event coming soon: Keep Columbus Beautiful event slated for Sept. 10

Every year possible, Keep Columbus Beautiful (KCB) holds a household hazardous waste collection event to properly dispose of materials unfit to be thrown out with regular household garbage, such as aerosols, oil-based paint, varnish, household cleaners, mercury, pesticides and herbicides.

According to KCB Executive Director Vanessa Oceguera, the event is fueled by grants from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE).

"We do have to apply and be awarded the grant to be able to host the event," Oceguera said. "If it was up to us, we’d host it every year but that's not really an option, we have to have the funding."

Owen Lasswell with the Nebraska Department of Environment and Anergy (NDEE) said the point of these kind of events is pretty straightforward.

"It's a way to keep stuff out of the landfill that we don't want in the landfill, that's the overall goal," Lasswell said.

The event, which will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 10 at Ag Park or until the provided semitrailer is full, is open to anyone in Platte County except for businesses.

"Industrial hazardous waste is not the same. There's a whole other section of state rules and regulations regarding industrial hazardous waste, stuff that should never be in a household," Lasswell said. "It's an important distinction."

Oceguera added that space is also a consideration in the decision to not allow commercial disposal.

"Businesses have more quantity than we're able to handle and in some cases, businesses could even charge to take that product back," Oceguera explained.

Oceguera said the materials accepted at the event will be neutralized professionally.

"We have licensed chemists who will sort the materials based on toxicity and all those different aspects to make sure they're disposed of properly and make sure they don't end up in our wastewater streams," Oceguera said.

Oceguera added that with the materials being unsafe for regular garbage, people occasionally leave them in public places because they don't know where to take them, which this event tries to prevent.

"Unfortunately, some people will just abandon them (hazardous materials) on the side of the road or in a ditch," Oceguera said. "It reduces the toxicity of our local environment if they're disposed of properly."