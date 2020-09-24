Hazardous waste, tire collection events coming up

“Truly no, not a whole lot because we have masks and gloves because … of what we’re handling as far as chemicals. It’s not going to look a whole lot different,” Oceguera said. “It’s usually a drive-through service – people are driving and they don’t actually have to get out of their vehicles. We unload the back end.”

It's an event people appreciate, she noted.

“We try to host this event annually … we have to write a grant for it so it’s not always guaranteed for these events. That’s why it’s important to take advantage of the ones we do have,” Oceguera said, noting that other hazardous waste facilities are county-run, so this event is the closest alternative for the Columbus area.

Around 30 volunteers, as well as a couple of employees from the chemical company, help out during the event.

Columbus resident Bob Voboril is one of those volunteers. He actually started Keep Columbus Beautiful in 1988.

“I (had) seen there was a need for it. Other communities, like Omaha and Lincoln, were doing it. Our idea at that particular time was to beautiful Columbus as much as possible,” he noted. “… (it’s grown) way beyond my expectation.”