'He has a service heart': Chuck Kinnison dedicated to his church, Habitat

“Oh, it was fun. Lots of kids, you know. We had football, baseball, vacant lots, you know how it is. There was organized baseball,” Kinnison said. “I did a lot of farm work because that’s what was available.”

Growing up, his parents instilled in him both his faith and a sense of giving back.

“My mother was a big volunteer. She volunteered hundreds of hours at the veteran’s home in Lincoln, Nebraska,” he said. “Both my parents were blood donors and I tried but after my kidney transplant (and with) the immunosuppressors I’m on, they would no longer take my blood.”

After high school, Kinnison started cutting meat.

“I worked in David City - that’s where I met my wife - and that was the end of Bellwood," he said. "Probably in the early ‘70s. She was a waitress (and) we hit it off..."

The couple will celebrate their 46th anniversary in December.

Although the two lived in David City for six or seven years, his job eventually brought him to Columbus, where he began working at the old Sun Mart. When it closed, he moved on to Hy-Vee, where he worked as a butcher for 14 years.

Finally, when he retired in October 2013, he had more time to dedicate to the causes he works with.