'He has a service heart': Chuck Kinnison dedicated to his church, Habitat

Those who know him say Chuck Kinnison is the kind of guy who fills in the gaps. If there’s a need, he steps in. No complaining.
The Bellwood native, who now lives in Columbus, is involved in the First United Methodist Church’s missions committee as well as its youth ministry and Habitat for Humanity.
“He has a service heart,” Cindi Stewart, senior pastor at First United Methodist, said.
With Columbus' Habitat chapter, Kinnison put in over a hundred hours volunteering just on the last four houses. Jim Hake, who was previously involved with Habitat, said Kinnison keeps up with the families for a year.
“(He tries) to keep handy for when they (have) a problem or don’t understand how something works,” Hake said. “He likes to be over there and fix it for them or do whatever has to be done.”
Kinnison talked to The Telegram in Hy-Vee last week, decked out in gear supporting the Habitat for Humanity, the organization that has brought him to places like Alaska and is, to him, a gratifying experience close to home.
Growing up
Kinnison sat in a booth, wearing a blue Habitat shirt and light grey Habitat jacket with Chuck embroidered on the chest, as he reflected on “the metropolis of Bellwood” (Population: 418).
“Oh, it was fun. Lots of kids, you know. We had football, baseball, vacant lots, you know how it is. There was organized baseball,” Kinnison said. “I did a lot of farm work because that’s what was available.”
Growing up, his parents instilled in him both his faith and a sense of giving back.
“My mother was a big volunteer. She volunteered hundreds of hours at the veteran’s home in Lincoln, Nebraska,” he said. “Both my parents were blood donors and I tried but after my kidney transplant (and with) the immunosuppressors I’m on, they would no longer take my blood.”
After high school, Kinnison started cutting meat.
“I worked in David City - that’s where I met my wife - and that was the end of Bellwood," he said. "Probably in the early ‘70s. She was a waitress (and) we hit it off..."
The couple will celebrate their 46th anniversary in December.
Although the two lived in David City for six or seven years, his job eventually brought him to Columbus, where he began working at the old Sun Mart. When it closed, he moved on to Hy-Vee, where he worked as a butcher for 14 years.
Finally, when he retired in October 2013, he had more time to dedicate to the causes he works with.
'An all-around good guy'
Kinnison said he got his start with Habitat in the early '90s when Habitat for Humanity of Omaha invited those on the mission committee of the First United Methodist Church to work on a house.
“In 2015, our mission committee went to Fairbanks, Alaska, and I was (lucky) enough to get to go on that trip, and we worked at a Habitat campus that was (a) fledgling thing. They were just getting started,” he said.
There, Kinnison helped lay the groundwork by building barracks.
While in Alaska, he saw caribou, moose and musk ox, as well as the tourist attraction, North Pole, Alaska.
“(Alaska) treated us well,” he noted.
Kinnison is what Habitat for Humanity of Columbus Executive Director Lori Peters describes as “an all-around great guy that the world needs more of." He fills in the gaps, she said. To Kinnison, the extraordinary moments are also meaningful.
“When you turn over the keys to the future homeowner, that’s a greatly satisfying part of the build,” he said as he cleared his throat, suddenly emotional. “To see them cry, you know, it’s good. And the homeowner, the future homeowners there, they’re supposed to spend 200 hours of sweat equity working on the house and most of them spend more than that.”
Peters also noted that Kinnison takes the time to get to know the homebuyer family personally.
“When you’re living in a shack, and you (have) a possum having babies under your couch, a new house is pretty special,” Kinnison said. "One of our homeowners, a possum had babies under her couch. Another one was living in a trailer house. Only half of it had electricity and the owner hooked up the other half of the electricity and it burned down. So she had no place to live.”
Kinnison didn’t just make an impression on Peters. He also formed a friendship with Hake.
“He’s a wonderful person. He likes to work for other people and volunteer and be friends with everybody,” Hake said. “Chuck is constantly helping somebody at the church do something. When they have committees that don’t get filled, he fills in all the blank spaces.”
He’s a swell guy, Hake added.
“It’s kind of neat to find friendship in old age,” Hake said.
Also, Habitat for Humanity has helped Kinnison improve his construction skills quite a bit, but he has also learned a lot from the people he builds for. For example, he has learned from those who go through bad experiences such as the possum giving birth in someone's home.
While Habitat is a big part of his life, Kinnison's love for God also defines him.
Helping others through God
To Kinnison, faith is everything.
“My wife and I try to go to church every Sunday. Hopefully, we’ll get there,” he said, laughing. “Yes, it has (been hard with the pandemic). Our church was closed for a few weeks, and we reopened and it’s social distancing there now (with masks).”
It changes the whole experience, he said.
Kinnison also works on the mission committee, which he said helps sponsor Epworth Village, a family service center.
“We have a salad luncheon in August and that raises money for funds to support our group, our missions. Backpack program is part of the mission committee,” he said. “We actually implemented the thing and then the food is stored at our outreach center and is delivered to the children at schools for the weekend … so (they have) food to eat on the weekend.”
Like Habitat, Kinnison said it is gratifying.
“(At) least you’re helping someone, trying to help some people who really need it,” he said.
He is “go-to”, Stewart said, and has also worked on some projects for the youth ministry, including building boxes that store lounge chairs. She added he has a great sense of humor and is kind and compassionate.
Providing a helping hand
One of his favorite stories involves a former coworker.
“There was a widow lady that worked here … I did a lot of work around her house, just little things. Her children were all out of state,” he said. “She’s moved now so (I) don’t have that job anymore.”
Kinnison has two step-sons and one child with his wife, who he added are always willing to help out if somebody needs a hand.
“I think the community means a lot to people because there’s so much going on,” he said. “If you want to volunteer to do something, there’s a place to go to do that. There’s always people needing help, you know?”
