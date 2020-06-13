"He has the best of intentions": Molczyk is cop, family man, educator, community member

From Molczyk’s point of view, being involved in the community allows him to better understand those that he helps keep safe.

“I believe that being involved in the community gives you an opportunity to understand the community better and give you a voice in change,” he said.

When asked what he does in his free time, Molczyk laughed.

“I’m kind of a workaholic, which my boss will attest to,” he admitted. “But my free time, I spend with my wife of 30-plus years and, when I get the opportunity to, I like to go fishing. I like to be around my grandchildren, I like to be around my family.”

LOOKING FORWARD

“I’ve had a really good career,” Molczyk said. “I’m happy with where I’ve been and what I’ve done.”

Molczyk’s plans for the future are to continuing doing what he’s doing to the best of his ability.