'He is now in peace with God': Family recounts COVID-related death of loved one

Columbus resident Jesus Ortega lost his battle with COVID-19 with a smile on his face, said his stepson Wilfredo Bonilla and his wife, Lidia Ortega.
The family is one of many who have lost a loved one to COVID-19 locally and worldwide. There have been 81 deaths in East-Central District Health Department's jurisdiction, according to its Jan. 22 situation update. East-Central's district is comprised of Platte, Colfax, Boone and Nance counties. None of those deaths are just a number.
Ortega was in his 80s. He had underlying conditions. Before he went to the hospital, he told Bonilla he didn’t want to fight anymore. And now, there’s an empty space in the lives of his loved ones.
“This year has been one of the most difficult, most complicated, and at the same time, complex,” Bonilla said, translated from Spanish, adding there are myths about COVID. “When it’s your turn, when you go through it, you discover it is not a myth. It’s a reality.”
The reality for Bonilla is he went to visit his mother and stepfather in September. He offered help to his mother, who was ill, but she said she was fine. Then he went to his stepfather. Jesus was looking sadly toward the ceiling, lying down with his head in his hand.
It was there he told his stepson he didn’t want to fight. He was tired.
At first, Lidia did not want to go to the hospital because she didn’t want to leave her husband alone.
Still, Bonilla was not yet aware that the two had the virus. Bonilla later came back with another family member, who had a look at the situation and took the couple to Columbus Community Hospital. Both Jesus and Lidia were confirmed to have COVID-19.
“The doctors told me that the COVID-19 that hit Jesus was weak. It wasn’t strong,” he said. “I was really surprised because if I understand it right, there's no easy COVID."
Lidia and Jesus were separated at the hospital.
“No visitors. In his head, he thought that no one wanted to visit him. The saddest part of the situation,” Bonilla said. “Things were so restrictive that you couldn’t do anything … It’s not fair.”
Five days after taking them to the hospital, Bonilla himself contracted the virus.
“I shut myself up in my house,” he said. “My wife brought me food.”
It was like being a leper in the Old Testament, he added. But he didn’t want to get his family sick and, luckily, no one else did.
Over at the hospital, Jesus wouldn’t eat or drink or take his medicine. Bonilla was able to speak to him over the phone.
“I said, 'they’ve told me that you don’t want to eat',” Bonilla recalled.
But, all he heard was grunting.
The next day, Bonilla talked to his mother.
“‘Will,’ she said. '(Jesus) doesn’t want to eat or drink. Then, let it be. He made his decision. He doesn’t want to keep fighting. He is now in peace with God. Let it go, you can’t do anything else',” Bonilla remembers her saying.
The next day, Bonilla learned Jesus had died.
“Nothing could be done anymore,” he added.
Before he went to the hospital, Bonilla talked to Jesus, the last words he would say to him. Those last words Bonilla would hold onto for comfort later.
For Bonilla, Jesus was never one to say “I love you”, “you did well” or anything like that. He would show it, Bonilla noted, instead of saying it.
He was also good at listening. He would visit his mother in Chihuahua, Mexico.
“He had a good memory,” Bonilla said.
Jesus moved to Schuyler and met Bonilla’s mother, Lidia, when she was in her 40s. The two had attended the same church.
One day, Lidia asked him to help move a bed and he thought he would be able to show off his strength by helping her. But, when he got there, he was surprised to find her dragging a mattress down the stairs already.
At the end of the day, Jesus was attentive as a husband, his wife said.
“He was a really good person. He was very helpful,” she said, translated from Spanish. “He was always talking about God.”
He was good with the kids, she added.
When they first met, Jesus' friends started to say they would make a good couple and they should get married, she noted. More and more people hopped on the bandwagon.
One day, she saw him talking. She continued looking at him and then thought, 'oh wow, he’s handsome.'
She asked the opinion of one of her kids, who agreed the two should tie the knot. Then she asked Bonilla, who also told her to marry him.
Lidia and Jesus were married, eventually, after dating for five months. There had been another girl Jesus has been interested in, she added, though she was told after the marriage.
The ceremony took place on Dec. 23, 1991. On Christmas Eve, their church announced that the two had been married the day before and the other woman who liked Jesus was not pleased.
The couple stayed together for 29 years.
Lidia takes comfort that he doesn’t have to be alone. She wondered out loud, tearing up, how her husband would have managed if she had passed away first. Lidia wiped her eyes on a napkin.
Bonilla said the family, in their sadness, is talking and savoring the pleasant moments they spent with Jesus. Bonilla said the family is trying to spend as much time as possible with his mother so she doesn’t feel alone.
“She has taken shelter more in the power of God,” he added. “She has another mentality, a hope that the day after tomorrow, she will know where she’s going as well.”
There’s an internal peace, he noted.
“There are questions that only God can answer,” Bonilla said. “What did Jesus see when he died?”
