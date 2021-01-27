'He is now in peace with God': Family recounts COVID-related death of loved one

Columbus resident Jesus Ortega lost his battle with COVID-19 with a smile on his face, said his stepson Wilfredo Bonilla and his wife, Lidia Ortega.

The family is one of many who have lost a loved one to COVID-19 locally and worldwide. There have been 81 deaths in East-Central District Health Department's jurisdiction, according to its Jan. 22 situation update. East-Central's district is comprised of Platte, Colfax, Boone and Nance counties. None of those deaths are just a number.

Ortega was in his 80s. He had underlying conditions. Before he went to the hospital, he told Bonilla he didn’t want to fight anymore. And now, there’s an empty space in the lives of his loved ones.

“This year has been one of the most difficult, most complicated, and at the same time, complex,” Bonilla said, translated from Spanish, adding there are myths about COVID. “When it’s your turn, when you go through it, you discover it is not a myth. It’s a reality.”