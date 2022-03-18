'He just adds a lot to this place': Sanchez enjoys chef position at Elks Country Club

Eder Sanchez said he never imagined he would have “the great opportunity” of becoming a chef.

However, through perseverance, Sanchez – who moved to Chicago from Mexico at 16-years-old – slowly worked his way up the ranks. Now, he’s the head chef at the Elks Country Club, 5113 63rd St. in Columbus.

It all began in the Windy City.

He started working at the Hilton Hotel brand’s bakery, then the purchasing department – where he would buy food and wine for the hotel - before serving several years in the kitchen, beginning with meal preparation.

He then became a line cook and sous chef before he had his chance to become a chef.

“When I started working as a cook, I knew this is me, this is my passion,” Sanchez said. “I love to cook and serve people.”

Sanchez – who credits his mother for his love of food – has had his fair share of experiences since then working in Italian, French, Mexican and German restaurants.

“I was grateful I worked at those different restaurants,” Sanchez said. “I learned different techniques and types of food.”

Sanchez would be the first to say he’s had his shares of ups and downs with one of the worst periods coming during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chicago food industry was “hurt really badly,” Sanchez said, as several of them closed down or could only do to-go orders.

This was one of many reasons why Sanchez and his family decided to move from Chicago to Columbus. Sanchez – who has an uncle who lives in Columbus – said he wasn’t exactly sure what he was going to do when he relocated with his family. But he held out hope that something good was coming his way.

“I just came with my eyes closed and (said) ‘We’ll see,’” Sanchez said.

In the end, it worked out. Sanchez was hired last November to become the head chef at the Elks Country Club.

“I love this place,” Sanchez said. “… Thanks to the great team and members, they gave me their friendship and support. Here, it’s a little bit different than it is in Chicago because over there it’s a big thing. But here it’s more like a family thing. Everybody knows each other.”

Elks Country Club General Manager Trista Engel said she feels lucky to have someone of Sanchez’s caliber on staff.

“Everybody loves his food around here and they’re so thankful that he’s here,” Engel said. “He just adds a lot to this place.”

Sanchez said the job transition couldn’t have happened without his fellow cooks, servers and Engel.

“We’re a great team,” he said. “Without this team, I couldn’t do this myself. I’m so thankful for the staff who I have now.”

Sanchez said he feels lucky where he is today as he credited parents, brothers, wife and kids for inspiring “in keep going.”

“I’ve always been grateful,” Sanchez said. “There have been good times and bad times but what I learned is to try to get the good out of the bad stuff.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

