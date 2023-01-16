'He just loves': Gus joins Lakeview as new therapy dog

Students walking into Lakeview Junior-Senior High School in Columbus on Tuesdays and Thursdays know that it’s going to be a good day.

Many of them walk the gray and blue colored floor to the classroom of high school English and journalism teacher Kate Schatz. Although not all of them have her as a teacher, they come to her to greet a special visitor – a four-legged, tail-wagging friend named Gus.

Gus, a male golden retriever who is a little over a year old, joined Lakeview Community Schools as a therapy dog in December.

Schatz said she and her family adopted Gus when he was a 6-week-old puppy.

“We took him through some basic obedience. He was showing signs that he was a really well-behaved and very compassionate pup,” Schatz said. “The company that we went through for the training, they did other training as well. We just turned that basic obedience into advanced obedience that turned into therapy dog training.”

That training started about a year ago, she added.

Gus is certified as both a therapy dog and a service dog. Schatz’s husband, Greg, works at 1C – The Sanctuary in Columbus and started putting Gus to work at the church. Things were going well there when Schatz had the idea to bring in those services to Lakeview.

Schatz mentioned it to Lakeview counselors Paige Rambour and Mollie Rambour. The project was a no-brainer, Paige said, and they lent a hand in researching the logistics of bringing a therapy dog into the school.

It required an application process and getting liability insurance, Schatz said. Of course, Gus must also be up to date on his vaccinations and bathed regularly to reduce allergens. Lakeview Junior-Senior High School Principal Steve Borer added a communication was sent to parents and students about a therapy dog coming into the school, in case there were concerns over a student being around a dog.

The use of therapy dogs in schools has been increasing in Nebraska over the past few years, according to a Dec. 24 Omaha World-Herald article. Ackerman Elementary at Millard Public Schools started a therapy dog program a few years ago, and school districts in Hastings, Lincoln, Omaha, Papillion La Vista and Ralston have them as well.

Borer noted there are students at Lakeview who struggle like everybody else. The school district, he said, wants to provide as much services and support for its students that it can.

“There are probably a lot of things that we're going to learn as far as how we can use Gus and when we can use Gus,” Borer said. “We're just getting started, and we're just kind of learning. But, obviously, we can see that having Gus here is going to be helpful for some of our teachers, for our counselors and for our students.”

Schatz said Gus’ job as a therapy dog is simple.

“He just loves,” she said.

Gus is most often in her classroom, Schatz said. He has a special place behind her desk where he stays when she doesn’t want him working the room. But, she added, he’s usually free to roam the classroom and visit the kids while they’re working.

“He knows which kids are open to loving on him and which ones are just a little more standoffish,” Schatz said. “Last period a girl was loving on him hard, next thing I know she was on the ground … and she was using him as a pillow.”

Gus’ golden fur and black and red vest can also be seen moving through the hallways and in the commons area in between class time.

“It's pretty popular at my door in passing periods,” Schatz said. “I don't have junior high kids so they get to come by and see him and just love on him. I try to make it out to the pit as well and then the counselors will bring him down for different counseling sessions well.”

Schatz said Gus has brought social interaction, excitement and joy to students of all different backgrounds.

Gus allows kids the chance to interact with adults and other students who are also around him, she added.

“When he is at my door, students will literally cross the school to snag a quick pet, hug or just to see him. The smiles, laughter and positive interaction I have witnessed with students is incredible,” Schatz said. “In addition to that, I have seen many students who do not typically socially interact with other students or adults in the building, but the moment they see Gus, their entire demeanor changes. They become excited, drop to his level, pet and love on him before moving on.”

According to Schatz, students have made remarks about only wanting to be at school that day to see Gus and wanting to retake her English class so they can spend more time with their furry friend.

Schatz said a handler must be with Gus at all times, which is usually her. Paige and Mollie have received handler training and are able to come get him when he is needed for a counseling session.

“I think they're more open when they're just loving on Gus and petting him,” Paige said. “It's just a little bit more freeing for them to talk and share kind of what's going on helps them to relax a little bit.”

Mollie noted once instance in which a junior high schooler was having a rough day. He went into a separate room to take a minute to calm down.

“I brought Gus in there and he started petting him. He was immediately calm and just started asking questions about Gus. His mood changed within like 15 seconds of Gus being in there,” Mollie said, adding she has plans to use Gus to help teach kids social skills.

Schatz said she has also seen this change in the hallway too. There have been students who appear to be getting worked up about something but calm down when they catch a glimpse of their good friend Gus.

The kids love Gus, Paige added, and they had been eagerly anticipating meeting him when it was announced he would be joining Lakeview.

Mollie noted one student carried a tennis ball in his pocket for a day because he was looking forward to giving Gus a special gift.

“Gus just offers that unconditional love and just kind of opens doors for kids to be able to feel a part of something and to be accepted by something or someone,” Schatz said. “Obviously, we see the benefits of that in our own home. And so we wanted to just share that because he's got the personality to be able to do it.”

Gus is still involved at 1C; he goes there on Mondays and Wednesdays with Greg, and Greg takes him to Seekers of Serenity Place (SOS), a rehabilitation facility in Columbus, on Wednesdays as well.

Schatz added it’s been neat to seeing Gus get used to a school environment.

“We’ve put him in situations where he was around large groups of people, but to be consistently around squirrely kids who squeal and are super excited to see him. He was very attentive to those noises when he first started, but he's adjusted,” she said.

Overall, she added, she hasn’t seen anything but a positive response with Gus.

“I come in early on Tuesdays and Thursdays because kids are waiting for me. No, that's not true. They're not waiting for me; they’re waiting for Gus,” Schatz said, laughing.