Heading to the polls

This week, Nebraskans go to the polls once again. While I’m confident few of us will miss the ads on our TV or radio, it is nonetheless a day that matters as Nebraskans cast their vote for people they believe will create positive change in their state, in their hometown and in their own lives.

I’d suggest there are a couple ways you can create that change for your hometown, your state and yourself, without having to elect anyone or hope they mean what they say on the campaign trail.

The first strategy relates to the fact that we’re right in the heart of graduation season. This is a great reminder that we can improve the future of our state and community by inviting young people to stay or return to greater Nebraska. None of those graduating high school in your town should leave without having been invited back.

This is a dramatic change from the past practice of Nebraskans, in fact, encouraging their young people to leave to seek a prosperous future. But perhaps that change is already occurring. In a session with students at Leigh High School last week, I asked if any adult in Leigh had encouraged them to leave after graduation to seek their future elsewhere. Not one hand went up. Not one. Hats off to the community of Leigh for embracing that these young people can seek an honorable and successful future in their hometown!

Within Nebraska Community Foundation’s Hometown Intern program there are now multiple examples of young people who have changed their future plans to include coming home. It happened because they’ve now been invited or been exposed to career opportunities they hadn’t envisioned in their hometown. These examples happened because adults took a step to create the change they wanted to see.

The second avenue to single-handedly create positive change is through tapping into this amazing transfer of wealth happening in Nebraska. Each of us have the power to create positive change by remembering our hometown in our estate planning. As NCF’s “5 to Thrive” campaign illustrates, if we each gave just 5% of our estate to community causes we would create a huge margin of excellence for these places. How huge? Just this decade in Platte County, only 5% of a $1.7-billion transfer would create $85 million to be working on community causes in our county. Just this decade!

Residents in communities all over greater Nebraska are discovering they have the power to effect the change they want to see. So, yes by all means, get out and vote. But don’t stop there when you have such opportunity to take your hometown’s future into your own hands.

KC Belitz is chief operating officer at Nebraska Community Foundation, a community development organization that is unleashing abundant local assets, inspiring charitable giving and connecting ambitious people to build stronger communities and a Greater Nebraska.

