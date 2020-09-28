Health department: Platte County woman's death related to COVID

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The East Central District Health Department (ECDHD) on Monday announced it has been informed of the ninth COVID-19 related death in its four-county jurisdiction.

The deceased was a Platte County resident, a woman, in her 70s, with underlying health conditions.

On Monday, Sept. 21, the four counties (Boone, Colfax, Nance and Platte) of the ECDHD moved to Phase IV of the State’s Directed Health Measures (DHMs).

While Phase IV is less restrictive, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are increasing across the ECDHD counties, as well as the rest of Nebraska. The risk levels for ECDHD counties increased this week, and current trends indicate continued risk increases through September and into October. ECDHD continues to recommend that all persons:

• Wear a mask in any public situation in which you are not able to maintain a distance of 6 feet from others.

• Frequently wash their hands, using soap and water, for a minimum of 20 seconds

• Use hand sanitizer with a minimum of 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

• Frequently clean shared spaces.

• Maintain a distance of at least six feet from anyone outside their household.