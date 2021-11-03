Health dept.: COVID-19 boosters coming

Four Corners Health Department hopes to hit the ground running with COVID-19 pediatric vaccine rollout.

On Oct. 29, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved use of the Pfizer vaccine on pediatric patients, which includes children ages 5 through 11.

Approval hadn't come down as of the Four Corners monthly COVID-19 situation update over Zoom on Oct. 28, but during the call Four Corners Executive Director Laura McDougall said public health officials were expecting Pfizer's pediatric approval any day and that local, state and federal organizations were planning accordingly.

"Our whole district is going to get 600 doses," McDougall said during the call. "We're taking those doses and making sure everybody in the district who wants to get the pediatric vaccine has got a supply."

McDougall said the Butler County Health Care Center (BCHCC) will receive some pediatric vaccine doses.

Details on the administration of pediatric doses by Four Corners and BCHCC in David City can be found online or over the phone.

In other news, people ages 18 to 64 with underlying health conditions can safely take a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster.

The FDA approved Pfizer for boosters roughly a month ago, with the Moderna and J&J vaccines following suit just over a week ago. On top of Moderna and J&J booster approval, the FDA gave the green light on mixing and matching all three of the vaccines.

McDougall noted that people who come to Four Corners booster clinics at the health department's headquarters in York will have their pick of the Moderna, Pfizer or J&J, though they will need to register ahead of time. As with the pediatric vaccination details, specific information on BCHCC and Four Corners booster clinics and appointments can be found online or over the phone.

"We're hoping to expand our hours a little bit to catch … school staff and working folks that need a booster," McDougall said.

Meanwhile, both BCHCC and Four Corners are offering some free COVID-19 testing. Specific information about signing up and testing dates and locations can be found online or by phone.

In addition to the free testing, BCHCC CEO Don Naiberk said BCHCC will be able to perform a limited number of in-house tests with an hour turnaround time, but stressed that those are being saved for people who may have a high need for COVID-19 antibody treatment.

"We really strongly encourage you to go to your doctor and get an order to be tested," Naiberk said on the Oct. 28 call. "Then the doctor will determine if it's urgent enough to get that test done immediately and then if it is, we'll test you. … We'll get the result back in an hour and then we can get … the monoclonal antibody (treatment) for you as soon as possible."

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

