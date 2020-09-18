Health expert urges awareness for prostate cancer

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor's note: National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month is observed every September in the United States by health experts and advocates.

Cancer survivor Louie Baue advises men to regularly get screened for prostate cancer.

“I think they should be tested, and early, because it can get bad,” Baue said. “I’m not a person just to run to a doctor, either. Most men aren’t, I don’t think. But I do think that it’s very important to get checked.”

Columbus Cancer Care Foundation Medical Director Joan Keit said prostate cancer is the most common non-skin cancer in men and it is the second leading cause of cancer death in men. More men have prostate cancer than women have breast cancer, Keit said.

But, she said most people don’t have any symptoms. If they do, the cancer has probably progressed seriously.

“A lot of people think prostate cancer is not a big deal and that you don’t have to screen for it,” Keit said. “But, actually it kills more people than any cancer except lung cancer.”