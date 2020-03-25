Health experts urge caution regarding COVID-19

“We have a limited number of private lab tests that are sent out if we feel like somebody meets criteria from our standpoint,” Howerter said. “If their symptoms are suggestive, they’re in a high-risk group or we feel like it might make a big difference in their case management, we will go ahead and do those tests.”

In order to ensure that testing supplies are available to those who need it most, area residents need to follow a specific process to be able to receive a COVID-19 test.

If someone believes they may have COVID-19, they should contact their primary care provider by phone. If they do not have a primary care provider, they should call the ECDHD. The primary care provider or the ECDHD will talk to the patient about their symptoms and possible exposure to the virus. From there, the patient will be notified if they are approved to receive a COVID-19 test.