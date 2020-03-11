Health leaders plan COVID-19 forum

Isolation is separating sick people from healthy people to prevent the spread of disease, heal officials advised.

If people were at these locations during the time frames mentioned, please contact your local health department for guidance and next steps.

Public health continues to take action to protect the health of Nebraskans and prevent the spread of disease.

People can help protect themselves from COVID-19 and other respiratory infections by:

• Avoiding close contact with sick people and stay home if you are sick.

• Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water aren't available, use an alcohol-based sanitizer.

• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Covering your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Those interested in attending the local forum on Friday are asked to RSVP by sending an email to dafrewing@columbusshop.org.

Matt Lindberg is the managing editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at matt.lindberg@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.