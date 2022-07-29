Health officials: Stay cautious about monkeypox

Monkeypox was recently declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization; local health officials say that residents need not panic but remain cautious.

In the East-Central District Health Department’s jurisdiction, two positive orthopoxvirus cases have been reported. The first was reported on July 20 and the latest was reported July 28. East-Central’s district covers Boone, Colfax, Nance and Platte counties.

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection from the monkeypox virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website. The monkeypox virus is in the same family as the virus that causes smallpox.

According to an East-Central press release, monkeypox symptoms begins with fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes and exhaustion. The main difference between the symptoms of smallpox and monkeypox is that monkeypox causes lymph nodes to swell while smallpox does not. The incubation period for monkeypox is usually seven to 14 days; it can range from five days to three weeks.

The monkeypox seen in the current outbreak is rarely fatal and more than 99% of people who get this form of the disease are likely to recover, the press release stated.

The Associated Press reported on July 27 that more than 19,000 cases have been reported in more than 75 countries, with deaths from monkeypox only being reported in Africa.

As of CDC data available as of July 28, there have been a total of 4,639 confirmed cases of monkeypox/orthopoxvirus in the United States, with eight cases in Nebraska.

Most of the positive cases in East-Central are travel related and not linked to one another, noted East-Central Chief Public Health Officer Jessica Hicks.

“When people test positive for orthopoxvirus, we assume that it's positive for monkeypox,” Hicks said. “But we have to send the sample to the CDC and to get that result, it takes a couple of weeks so they're just presumed positive for monkeypox right now.”

A common indication of monkeypox is a rash that looks like pimples or blisters. The test for the virus, which is done in a doctor’s office, consists of swabs of the pimples or blisters.

When someone tests positive for orthopoxvirus, the procedure is to treat it like they have monkeypox, Hicks said.

“They would go into isolation and stay away from others,” Hicks said. “It's not as contagious as COVID. It's spread through primarily skin to skin contact and through bodily fluids. They would need to stay home for a couple of weeks.”

The individual would isolate until the aforementioned blisters have fallen off and new skin has come in, she added.

Hicks said Columbus area health care providers are prepared for potential monkeypox cases.

“We've been contacting the different health care providers and the hospitals,” Hicks said. “And we work closely with anyone who is testing for orthopox. The health department is also able to give back guidance and we have a procedure set in place with the testing, as well as the treatment for it.”

Because monkeypox is similar to smallpox, smallpox antivirals could help those with monkeypox ease their symptoms, she added. There is no specific treatment for monkeypox.

Monkeypox has been established in parts of central and west Africa for quite some time but had not been known to spark large outbreaks until May when dozens of epidemics were detected in Europe, North America and elsewhere, AP reported.

On July 23, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared monkeypox a global emergency, which is the organization’s highest level of alert. Similar declarations were made for the Zika virus in 2016 in Latin America, the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2014 Ebola outbreak in West Africa, AP reported.

WHO officials told AP that monkeypox was declared a global emergency to ensure that the current outbreaks are taken seriously. Tedros made the decision, despite the lack of consensus among members on the U.N. Health agency’s emergency committee.

“We have an outbreak that has spread around the world rapidly through new modes of transmission, about which we understand too little,” Tedros said to AP. “I know this has not been an easy or straightforward process and that there are divergent views."

Columbus area residents should not panic, Hicks said, but should remain cautious.

“If you have a rash, staying home and getting tested or just avoiding contact with people who have that rash well,” Hicks said. “As of right now, it's most commonly spread through sexual contact.”

“As monkeypox infections are increasingly identified throughout the U.S. and the world, it’s critical we continue searching for it here in Nebraska,” said Dr. Matthew Donahue, Nebraska State Epidemiologist. “Monkeypox is spread through close contact with someone who has a characteristic rash. Nebraskans should be aware of the rash’s appearance, and we need individuals with that characteristic rash to talk to their health care providers so we can help arrange testing.”

There is a monkeypox vaccine, and U.S. health regulators announced earlier this week that almost 800,000 doses would be available for distribution.

According to Hicks, health departments are responsible for distributing vaccines. Since monkeypox is rare, East-Central has about seven to nine vaccines available, she noted.

“We're giving those out to people who have been exposed, in direct contact with someone who has monkeypox, or people who are at high risk for getting monkeypox,” Hicks said.

Residents with questions or concerns about monkeypox are encouraged to contact their primary care provider or the East-Central District Health Department.