When someone can hear something in their "heart language" or the language they grew up with, the one they hear inside their mind, they understand it in a very different way, the Rev. Mariano Menendez of Word of Life Community Church said.

"When you can speak in your heart language, something happens," Menendez said.

The heart language, Menendez added, is even more so important in a religious context, as there are tiny differences in the way things have to be said. Recently, Menendez said, Spanish services have been a topic of discussion at the church, but finding somebody to deliver sermons in another language is only one half of the equation.

For Menendez to also essentially rewrite his sermon every week would require a lot of work. When a member of the congregation, Santiago Vasquez, came forward offering to start doing services in Spanish, he took him up on it.

"There was no way I could do both. When Santiago approached me I was so excited because I've been wanting to reach out to the community. I just knew I couldn’t," Menendez said. "I feel Santiago is an answer to my prayers because he will be able to help us shepherd and reach out to the Spanish communities here in town."

The church had previously tested Spanish translation using headset devices, similar to how some theaters operate, but translating something like a religious service, Menendez said, isn't easy as it doesn't always translate directly.

"There's a couple of factors. One is the cultural factor, culturally they're very different, people get used to things and adjust but there's a difference when you can worship God in your first language, your mother language, your heart language," Menendez said.

Menendez said humor is one thing he has run into in the past that can be very different between cultures, something he's still getting a grasp on after living in the U.S. for so long.

"Still today I make mistakes. The humor is so different, I still laugh at the wrong moments sometimes. People say 'that’s not funny' and I say 'that’s hilarious!'" Menendez said.

Vasquez said he felt called to ask about the position. Being bilingual himself, being able to focus specifically on the Spanish services, he said, will hopefully allow the church's message to reach a broader audience, with services starting at 1:30 p.m. on Sundays, shortly after the English service.

"In our faith circles, we say it's a God thing. It's a calling in my life and I'm just answering the call to preach God's word and minister in that capacity," Vasquez said.

Vasquez has a history of helping the Spanish-speaking community as he has worked with Platte County as director of bilingual services, where he managed juvenile diversion cases. He also has worked as a bilingual parent liaison for Columbus Public Schools, coordinator for Time for Change and a board member at Centro Hispano.

"I've always had a heart for the Latino community and tried to help out every which way. I've done a lot through, like school programs to educate the Latino community and families on the education system," Vasquez said. "I worked through the county to provide other resources to help them establish themselves in the United States and be successful citizens in the community."

In order to take on the role, Vasquez had to take courses from Global University, a higher learning institution the church was partnered with, based out of Springfield, Missouri. In order to meet the spiritual needs he saw in his community, he thought it was a good choice.

"They actually had a tutor center for Global University, so I started taking courses through Global and started attending tutoring sessions, that’s how I completed my certification," Vasquez said.

Menendez said he had known about Vasquez when they both worked in diversion. From knowing him there and as a member of the church congregation, he knew Vasquez was the right person.

"I will say I could tell he was there for people," Menendez said. "That was the thing I noticed right away, I knew he loved God just as he loved people, he loved God. You need to love God and love people and he does that well."

This isn't Vasquez's first time in a pastor role, but it is in this particular role. He taught vacation bible school and Sunday school at his previous church. With his newfound training, he's excited to have already started.

"After I felt God’s calling me to be a pastor, I went and prepared myself for that. I'm kind of excited to connect God with his word in this capacity," Vasquez said.