Heartland Chapter bring holiday joy to CASA Connection

Santa came early Thursday with presents for children from the CASA Connection of Platte and Colfax Counties.

His elves took the form of Guardians of the Children Heartland Chapter members – who in some cases were dressed as elves themselves. The members brought in bags of toys to the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) office - 1465 27th Ave. in Columbus - continually piling the gifts onto CASA Connection Outreach Coordinator Lisa Rosendahl’s desk.

Rosendahl said she was amazed seeing Guardian of the Children delivering the presents, adding the sight “warms my heart.”

“The community has been so generous and cares about these children,” Rosendahl said, noting the cabinets in the CASA office are filled with similar presents donated by the community members. “Every child deserves a Christmas. Every child deserves a gift at Christmas, for their birthday or at any kind of celebration. That’s what we do with these.”

Doug Meyer – who was one of the Heartland Chapter members dressed as an elf – admitted even though Christmas isn’t his preferred holiday, he’s well aware of how important it is for children to receive a gift on the day.

“You just sit there and think you’re making some kid’s day,” he said. “It’s pretty magical that it happens.”

Heartland Chapter member Dave Karl added for some children, they wouldn't normally receive a Christmas gift if it wasn’t for the toy drive.

“It’s a joyful time for them,” he said.

The Heartland Chapter members didn’t get an exact count of the number of toys but believed over a hundred gifts were donated. It was the second-straight year, the Heartland Chapter provided presents for CASA from the Guardians of the Children toy drive.

The Heartland Chapter held a toy drive earlier this month which saw community members donating gifts at 11 drop-off locations – which included Hy-Vee, Westbrook Lanes, Oasis Bar and Dollar General. Guardians of the Children also gave toys from its drive to the Center for Survivors.

“(The toys) were all donated from the community,” Heartland Chapter President Ed Bogue said. “… If it wasn’t for the community, we couldn’t have done this. We get awesome support from the community. We really appreciate that.”

Both organizations have similar goals. The Heartland Chapter – which is composed of motorcycle enthusiasts - has a mission to identify and respond to child abuse as well as teach the public the same. It also gives advocates to families in crisis and gives protection, guidance and courage for abused kids or teenagers.

Bogue said if a kid is in need, “we ride.”

Meanwhile, CASA is a nonprofit whose goal is to promote court-appointed volunteer advocacy so that every child who experienced abuse or neglect can be safe and have a permanent home.

CASA Connection is looking for volunteers to help such children, Rosendahl said. She added the helpers have been fantastic as she’s seen them grow a fast, strong bond with the kids.

“The kids our volunteers advocate for, (the helpers) fall in love with them very quickly,” Rosendahl said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.