Heather Giffrow stepping up to leadership role in DBA

Heather Giffrow is in the process of stepping up to a leadership position within the Columbus Downtown Business Association.
Giffrow, a longtime Columbus resident, TopStitch Upholstery co-owner and full-time Great Plains State Bank employee, began her involvement with the Downtown Business Association (DBA) a couple of years ago.
"I had done some volunteer work with the DBA through Leadership Columbus and Columbus Days involvement through the Chamber," Giffrow said.
She helped put up the Christmas lights in downtown Columbus in 2019 and 2020.
"We helped with some of the activities that were downtown in the square as a group," Giffrow said.
Giffrow's specific role has yet to be determined, but she said the DBA approached her near the end of 2020 about getting more involved in some capacity.
"Heather has volunteered to take over," DBA Co-Manager Kevin Johnson said. "I'm still going over things with her and I really haven't handed the reins over totally. We're working towards that direction."
Giffrow said she has been helping to run the DBA's monthly meetings.
"I've been learning a lot from Kevin and trying to take over some of those duties from him," Giffrow said.
The position is quite a bit of responsibility for anyone, Johnson and Giffrow said, so they are taking the transition slowly.
Indeed, Giffrow's business and full-time job have kept her busy over the last year. She and her husband own TopStitch Upholstery, 1158 26th Ave. in Columbus.
Their old location south of the river was one of the spring 2019 flood casualties. They moved into a new building in February 2020 just before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Great Plains also opened their headquarters off Lost Creek Parkway in 2020.
"She works also for a bank and they've just moved and she's been in the process of getting that all straightened out," Johnson said.
The COVID-19 pandemic and recent weather conditions certainly haven't helped speed things up at all, either.
"The virus has held us up a lot," Johnson said. "It's still a work in progress. And this weather hasn't helped us one bit."
The previous DBA coordinator, Barb Siedlik, stepped away from the position several months ago to focus on her business, Johnson told the Telegram in September.
Johnson has helped take over some of Siedlik's old duties in the meantime, but that's temporary.
Siedlik was the coordinator for 10 years and she left behind some big shoes to fill, but Giffrow said she is already looking forward to the DBA's tentative plans for the upcoming year.
Usually, the DBA puts on several events, including Lawn Chairs in the Park held at Frankfort Square in downtown Columbus.
Lawn Chairs was canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19, along with other events the DBA takes part in, like Columbus Days and a downtown Halloween trick-or-treat event.
Although there's always an element of uncertainty thanks to the pandemic, Giffrow said she hopes the DBA will be able to hold Lawn Chairs again this year.
"We're hopeful that some of the COVID things are going to stay lifted so we can still partake in that," Giffrow said. "We're still in the planning stages."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.