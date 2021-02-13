Heather Giffrow stepping up to leadership role in DBA

Giffrow said she has been helping to run the DBA's monthly meetings.

"I've been learning a lot from Kevin and trying to take over some of those duties from him," Giffrow said.

The position is quite a bit of responsibility for anyone, Johnson and Giffrow said, so they are taking the transition slowly.

Indeed, Giffrow's business and full-time job have kept her busy over the last year. She and her husband own TopStitch Upholstery, 1158 26th Ave. in Columbus.

Their old location south of the river was one of the spring 2019 flood casualties. They moved into a new building in February 2020 just before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Great Plains also opened their headquarters off Lost Creek Parkway in 2020.

"She works also for a bank and they've just moved and she's been in the process of getting that all straightened out," Johnson said.