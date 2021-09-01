Heavy morning rainfall cancels school at CMS, North Park

“When you get this amount of rain, it’s a common occurrence,” he said. “There was some runoff into the streets.”

Meanwhile, the rivers and creeks are still and did not contribute to any flooding, Hofbauer said.

That isn't the only rainstorm that could come through Columbus this week.

According to the National Weather Service's Omaha/Valley office, there is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms starting after 1 p.m. on Thursday with a 70% chance of rain later that night. The National Weather Service noted precipitation can range anywhere from half an inch to over an inch or move.

Because the recent storm made the ground saturated - not accounting for runoff - Columbus could see additional street flooding on Thursday, Hofbauer said.

"We could have another inch of rain," he said.