Heavy opposition voiced against plan to save four houses

She said she invested in Columbus a long time ago and thinks the houses would bring down the value of her vision of what she thought it would be.

At the meeting, Community Development Director Dan Curtis and City Administrator Tara Vasicek explained since the City is zoned a certain way in the future land use map and it is so close to the highway, the City cannot recommend to rezone the area. But, they said the City’s stance was if after the public hearing the Commission felt it was in the best use to rezone it, they should. There is R-1 somewhat close and they wanted the public to be heard.

After the public hearing concluded, Steve Anderson of the Planning Commission asked for any recommendation. There was complete silence.

“I think I’ve been on the commission for about 20 years and I’ve never had a situation where there hasn’t been a recommendation,” Anderson said.

They were told they had to make a recommendation and there were only two choices so they had to pick one of them. There was more silence.

Josh Mueller of the Planning Commission motioned to recommend to the Columbus City Council it leave the property as B2 as that is the best fit. The motion passed, with all five members present voting yea. The recommendation will go to the City Council.