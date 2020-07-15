Heavy opposition voiced against plan to save four houses

The City of Columbus Planning Commission on Monday recommended against rezoning a plot of land near 53rd Avenue and Highway 81, impeding plans to move four houses there but satisfying the heavy opposition including nearby business owners and a city council member.
At issue was whether to move a plot of land from B-2 zoning, which is general commercial, to R-1 which is single-family residential.
A few months ago, St. Bonaventure’s contacted Katy Allsman, who along with her husband Matt Allsman flips properties, to try and save four homes as a result of the construction project. The church will be putting a parking lot where the houses are, Matt said.
Matt said they put a deposit down on a lot which had been on market for over 900 days near 53rd Avenue and Highway 81 to which they planned to rezone and move the houses. Katy Allsman, a real estate agent, said affordable housing is important and the houses would give people the chance to own homes.
Cliff Schroeder, of Westside Industrial Corporation, said they are the original developers of the Westbrook Subdivision and went to great pains to make the area people-friendly. It was set up as B-2 zoning originally, he said, and it would almost be like spot rezoning.
Taresa Kratochvil, with Kuhlman and Kratochvil, said she plans on working for a long time but wants to be able to sell her business if something happens.
She said she invested in Columbus a long time ago and thinks the houses would bring down the value of her vision of what she thought it would be.
At the meeting, Community Development Director Dan Curtis and City Administrator Tara Vasicek explained since the City is zoned a certain way in the future land use map and it is so close to the highway, the City cannot recommend to rezone the area. But, they said the City’s stance was if after the public hearing the Commission felt it was in the best use to rezone it, they should. There is R-1 somewhat close and they wanted the public to be heard.
After the public hearing concluded, Steve Anderson of the Planning Commission asked for any recommendation. There was complete silence.
“I think I’ve been on the commission for about 20 years and I’ve never had a situation where there hasn’t been a recommendation,” Anderson said.
They were told they had to make a recommendation and there were only two choices so they had to pick one of them. There was more silence.
Josh Mueller of the Planning Commission motioned to recommend to the Columbus City Council it leave the property as B2 as that is the best fit. The motion passed, with all five members present voting yea. The recommendation will go to the City Council.
Mueller said Tuesday it was a hard choice, but they are just a recommendation committee and the ultimate decision is up to the City Council.
“It was kind of surprising. It was pretty quiet there for a little while,” he said.
He added that there were good points on each side, like the need for affordable housing
“Yeah, I think that’s a very good point, a very valid point I do agree with them in that aspect. I do think there is probably a need for some more affordable housing in Columbus,” Mueller said. “However, I just did not think that was a proper place to place them.”
He also mentioned there was some public concern and heavy opposition.
“That was zoned B-2 initially. There is a lot of businesses around that area. I do understand there is some residential back in the back,” he said. “It’s close to the residential but it does seem it was zoned B-2 for a reason. That was city’s overall initial plan. With the businesses being around there it didn’t seem like a good fit for us to rezone that area.”
There were people pro and against, he said.
“When it came down to it, I think that is the best use and fit for the City,” Mueller said.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net
